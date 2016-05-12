* New plan gives creditors direct control of assets
* Some creditors, including KFH, pursuing own claims
* Remains in dispute with CBK, another creditor
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, May 12 Kuwait's Investment Dar has
offered to hand assets to creditors immediately, a source close
to the company said on Thursday, in a bid to win them over to
its latest plan to restructure debts of 813 million dinars ($2.7
billion).
This represents a significant shift in the stand-off with
its lenders, but any deal is complicated by legal claims over
Investment Dar's assets and the need for it to gain sufficient
support from creditors wary after previous failed debt plans.
Investment Dar, whose assets include a stake a property firm
which owns some of Dubai's "The World" artificial islands
project, has had mixed success in restructuring its debts since
getting into trouble during the financial crisis.
Its latest attempt, called Al Sharq, differs from previous
plans in that it promises to immediately hand over control of
assets in the company to creditors, while also guaranteeing that
shareholders will not get paid until all creditors are paid,
said the source close to the company.
The previous plan would have handed over assets depending on
the level of support, but failed after Kuwait's Court of Appeal
in February rejected an application to impose it on all
creditors.
Among the obstacles faced by the new plan is a claim being
made by Kuwait Finance House (KFH), one of Investment Dar's
largest creditors, on its assets through the Kuwaiti courts,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
A decision on this case was likely to be announced in the
next few months, the sources said.
And the position of Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Bank, the
investment firm's largest creditor, is also unclear.
KFH and Al Rajhi Bank did not respond to requests for
comment.
Another creditor, who asked to remain anonymous, told
Reuters it would be not signing up to the latest plan because
after previous failed restructuring attempts it wanted to pursue
payment from the company for unpaid debt outside of the courts.
A source close to Investment Dar said while it did not
require complete creditor approval, greater support would help
guarantee succcess for the plan when Kuwaiti court approval is
eventually sought.
While there are a handful of claims from creditors not
interested in a consensual plan, a significant number were only
pursuing litigation to protect their position and supported the
Al Sharq proposal, the source added.
Another complication is that Investment Dar is in a legal
dispute with Commercial Bank of Kuwait over part of
its nearly 20 percent stake in Kuwait's Boubyan Bank
which is one of the assets it aims to hand over to creditors.
($1 = 0.3012 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)