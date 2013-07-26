By Natsuko Waki
| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 Europe is beginning to grab the
attention of investors who think its financial markets have most
to gain from a turnaround in economic momentum which favours the
developed rather than the emerging world.
Surprise improvements in leading indicators are prompting a
rethink on Europe, which has long been dismissed as a laggard
within the advanced markets, where the United States and Japan
have led the outperformance over emerging markets.
Illustrating how Europe is gaining momentum, Citigroup's
euro zone Economic Surprise Index - which has close correlation
with equity markets - jumped to 40 on Friday, having spent much
of the past three months in negative territory. Anything above
zero indicates positive surprises relative to expectations.
In contrast, Japan's index looks to have peaked two weeks
ago, the U.S. one is languishing below zero and the emerging
market index is at -30. (link.reuters.com/rev89t)
With stock markets in Japan and the United States posting
double-digit gains so far this year, investors may have squeezed
as much juice as they can get out of a recovery story there.
Now they are looking for the euro zone and Britain to pick
up the growth baton in the medium term.
"We see Europe and the UK as particularly attractive. These
regions have been out of favour with international investors
over the last 6-7 years and asset weights in these areas are
still very low," said Nigel Bolton, BlackRock's head of European
equities.
"From the economic point of view, the UK is looking in a
better position and that will come through in terms of corporate
earnings from domestically focused sectors. In continental
Europe, which is 6-9 months behind the UK, we're seeing
improving signs now."
Confidence in Europe is also driven by commitment from the
European Central Bank, whose president Mario Draghi pledged
exactly a year ago that the central bank would do whatever it
takes to save the euro.
GAINING MOMENTUM
This week's purchasing managers' surveys (PMIs) showed
unexpected growth in the euro zone's private sector for the
first time in over a year in July. Other data also showed
improvement in French industrial morale and higher Italian
retail sales.
In contrast, Japan's export growth unexpectedly slowed in
June, hit by a slowdown in China.
This comes at a time when many fund managers feel that the
global economy has passed its growth peak, largely because of
strong gains in U.S. and Japanese stocks this year.
Continental European stocks have risen 7.5 percent
so far this year and the UK market 14 percent, behind
U.S. and Japanese stocks.
Emerging markets have shown poor performance in general,
with the benchmark index down 2.6 percent this year.
According to fund managers polled by Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, 71 percent of them view the global economy as at a late
cycle in maturity, nearing recession.
Against this backdrop, Europe stands to benefit from any
positive surprises.
"As for European equities, we see the potential for an
upgrade of our outlook in the second half of the year," Deutsche
Asset & Wealth Management said in a note to clients.
"A look at the diverging earnings development in the United
States and the euro zone since the beginning of the financial
crisis reveals a considerable potential to catch up once the
economy gains more traction."
Since early 2010, 12-month forward earnings per share in the
MSCI U.S. equity index have risen 150 percent to 95, while EPS
in the MSCI EMU + UK index have barely moved at around 10.
And Europe is likely to take time before it catches up with
the other two regions with second-quarter corporate earnings
coming in rather weak.
With 30 percent of STOXX companies having reported quarterly
earnings, half of them beat or met forecasts. Analysts estimate
companies earnings to contract by 5.4 percent in the quarter.
For S&P 500, 74 percent of reported companies beat or
met targets and earnings are expected to grow by 3.9 percent.
Sixty percent of companies on the benchmark Nikkei index
beat or met forecasts and earnings growth is a stellar
27.4 percent for this quarter.
"Our overall stance on European equities remains positive,"
said Jeffrey Taylor, Head of European Equities at Invesco
Perpetual, saying cyclically depressed earnings are due to turn
higher.
"PMI data is a generally timely indicator for the direction
of economic growth in Europe and the trends are looking more
helpful now."
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)