NEW YORK Oct 13 A U.S. securities regulator,
aiming to protect elderly clients from scams and their own
diminished mental capacity, will propose rules requiring brokers
to identify - when an account is opened - a "trusted" person who
can make financial decisions if the client's judgment becomes
impaired.
The rules also will allow firms to freeze money transfers
from accounts if they suspect fraud or odd activity.
The Financial Regulatory Authority will issue the proposals
for comment this week or early next week, Ann-Marie Mason,
counsel for litigation and policy of FINRA's regulatory
operations department, told a securities industry meeting on
Tuesday.
Securities fraud aimed at the elderly is proliferating as
people live longer and 10,000 baby boomers daily reach
retirement age. One of every four complaints received by state
regulators involves senior citizens, according to the North
American Securities Administrators Association, or NASAA.
"The financial exploitation of seniors is what drunk driving
was 20 years ago," Alabama Securities Director Joseph Borg said
at the conference, noting that no one now questions the
once-controversial prosecution of drunk drivers.
NASAA last month proposed model state legislation outlining
steps brokers and financial advisers should take if elder-fraud
or incapacity is suspected.
The brokerage industry worries that such efforts could
expose firms and advisers to privacy law violations and lawsuits
for failing to freeze accounts in a timely manner - or moving
too precipitously to do so when they suspect problems. Asking
for backup controls when an account is opened also could
irritate prospects and lead to lost business.
FINRA's proposal to obtain names of trusted backups at
account opening would require only that brokerage firms make
"reasonable attempts" to get such names, Mason said. NASAA's
proposed legislation would give firms qualified immunity from
breaking privacy laws, according to Borg.
Many seniors resist naming a backup or even reporting fraud
incidents out of fear that younger family members will send them
to a nursing home, Borg noted.
The FINRA proposal would freeze suspicious transfers for up
to 15 days, while the NASAA proposal is for a 10-day freeze.
Both would permit extensions if necessary and require reporting
suspicious activity to regulators and, in the case of NASAA, to
state service agencies.
Brokers or sales supervisors who try to prevent a client
from moving an account by citing erratic client behavior would
likely be committing fraud themselves, Borg said.
