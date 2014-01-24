LONDON Jan 24 The flight of investors from the
once-booming emerging markets they previously favoured with $7
trillion-worth of inflows may have only just begun.
It is mainly retail investors who have packed their bags and
moved on to date. If and when big institutional firms join in,
there is a risk of wholesale capital flight.
Signs of China slowing down and the global impact of a
wind-down in U.S. monetary stimulus - effectively draining money
from the system - have been particularly punishing in emerging
economies dependent on external financing.
Currencies in Turkey, Argentina and Russia have hit record
lows, for example, lifting safe-haven yen, Swiss francs and U.S.
Treasuries in a sign of global contagion.
Such moves are crucial factors for foreign investors because
exchange rate losses can easily wipe out any gains in stocks
bonds in the high-yielding emerging world.
However, data on capital flows shows many long-term
investors have either stuck with, or even added to, their
emerging holdings. The outflows of over $50 billion seen since
2013 have largely been driven by retail investors.
But fears are that at some point the big investors will be
forced to cut losses and run as the effect of falling currencies
becomes too painful to bear.
"Every emerging market crisis is first-and-foremost a
currency crisis," said Mike Howell, managing director of
London-based CrossBorder Capital.
"Emerging economies have very weak private sector cash flow
growth. This is both a cyclical but also a structural problem.
There is a lot more pain to take out in the emerging markets."
Emerging debt performance of the past year illustrates how
currency moves matter. For example, South African government
debt was slightly positive in rand terms in 2013. But in dollars
terms, it lost more than 18 percent, according to Citi's bond
index.
And in the past three months or so, the dollar has risen 2
percent against key developing currencies.
Fund tracker EPFR estimates emerging equity and bond funds
have seen outflows of almost $5 billion so far this year, on top
of $58 billion of losses seen in 2013. EM equity funds have had
13 consecutive weeks of outflows, the longest run in 11 years.
JP Morgan estimates emerging equity exchange-traded funds
have already seen a net redemption of $4.2 billion this year.
And emerging stocks are the worst performer in
global markets this year, having lost 4 percent.
But investor positioning so far seems far from extreme.
CrossBorder's emerging market risk appetite index, measured by
normalised weightings of investors in equities less bonds,
stands at a moderate -3, the lowest only since August and ca far
cry from the -40 seen in 2012.
"What we haven't seen in emerging markets is major currency
devaluation, a run on government debt or ratings downgrades. Any
combination of those would suggest humiliation trade (a complete
giving up of the asset class) is taking place," said John
Bilton, European investment strategist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
SUDDEN STOP
Now investors may need to be braced for further outflows.
The Institute of International Finance expects capital
inflows into emerging markets, which include buoyant direct
investments, to fall more than 3 percent to $1.029 trillion in
2014 - the lowest since at least 2009. Portfolio equity flows
are forecast to be down $17 billion.
World Bank warned earlier this month of the risk of a sudden
stop in capital flows for emerging markets, a point which was
discussed by the International Monetary Fund as well.
The bank said long-term interest rates are subject to a
sudden rise of as much as 200 basis points under a scenario of
disorderly adjustment when super-easy Western monetary policy
begin normalising.
This could cut financial inflows to developing countries by
as much as 80 percent for several months.
In such a case, nearly a quarter of developing countries
could experience sudden stops in their access to global capital,
throwing some economies into a balance of payments or financial
crisis, the Bank said.
Stephen Jen, managing partner of SLJ Macro Partners, says
emerging markets will have seen the worst - which involves
currencies falling a further 10-15 percent - when the rising
U.S. 10-year yield reached 4 percent.
The yield was 2.7 percent on Friday.
"The worst is ahead of us, not behind us," Jen said.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)