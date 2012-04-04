LONDON, April 4 (IFR) - BNP Paribas Investment Partners has
responded to the departure of several members of its emerging
markets fixed income team by putting Guy Williams in charge of
the business.
Williams was already chief investment officer at its
subsidiary fixed income manager, Fischer Francis Trees & Watts.
He is now also responsible for BNPP IP's worldwide emerging
markets debt strategies managed out of London.
A statement from the firm reiterated its commitment to the
asset class, adding its priority was to hire.
Yesterday, BlackRock announced that it had poached seven
members of the BNPP IP team including Sergio Trigo Paz, who was
CIO for emerging markets fixed income.
BNPP IP manages over EUR4.5bn of emerging market fixed
income assets.