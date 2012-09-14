By Mike Dolan
| LONDON, Sept 14
LONDON, Sept 14 As familiar as markets have
become with dramatic policy initiatives, there have not many
weeks in history where the world's two most powerful central
banks made open-ended pledges to do all in their power to
stabilise markets.
While investor scepticism still abounds about their
long-term success, the instant adrenaline shot from the latest
forays from the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank
cannot be ignored.
The major significance for investor horizons is the
commitment to act repeatedly in future to reach their goals and
to use all means at their disposal to finish the job.
The Fed's third round of bond buying in four years is most
notable by linking the longevity of the latest programme of
mortgage securities purchases to a substantial drop in the 8.1
percent U.S. jobless rate, a move hailed by Barclays economist
Dean Making as "a new era" for QED.
And although the ECB offer last week to buy unlimited
amounts of short-term sovereign bonds or euro countries
requesting aid was a different tack, it too was rooted in chief
Mario Draghi's July 26 open-ended promise to do "all it takes"
within the bank's mandate to stabilise the euro.
A green lights this week from Germany's top judges for the
wider euro rescue programme merely strengthened Draghi hand.
The seriousness of the action reflects the scale of the
threat to a global economy that looked at risk of stalling again
amid the "tail risk" of euro collapse, U.S. fiscal seizure and
spluttering emerging economies.
Picking through that will remain a tactical minefield for
investors as the central banks dig in for the long haul. And
after strong runs for risk markets in recent weeks, analysts say
it may require evidence that the central bank action is reviving
real economies to fuel a further strong run.
UNCORKING THE PIPELINE
The central banks' impact can be seen not only in the
cumulative scale of market moves since Draghi's July speech but
also in the uncorking of many bunged up credit markets.
World stocks are up almost 20 percent to
their highest levels in more than a year. Wall Street has
recorded one of its best years to date in almost a decade, while
equity volatility gauges there are plumbing lows not seen
since before the credit crisis blew up in 2007.
Italian and Spanish 10-year government bonds have returned
more than 10 percent each over the six weeks, with their
short-term borrowing costs more than halving. As any ECB bond
buying, unlike the Fed's, would be sterilized to neutralise
effect on the overall money supply, the euro has jumped
to three month highs on the dollar above $1.30
And in a sign of the global impact, the Fed move saw lagging
emerging market equities finally get into gear and
outperform already pumped up developed markets on Friday.
What is more, the view that policy-sown future inflation
rather than economic collapse and deflation is once again in the
balance of risks -- gold prices have climbed again to
their highest since February. Brent crude oil futures hit
four-month highs close to $118 per barrel on Friday.
But arguably the most significant market impact has been in
allowing a resumption of corporate and bank borrowing again on
capital markets, particularly in Europe.
With even the bigger Spanish banks issuing bonds again this
week, ThomsonReuters data shows new debt sales from
non-financial European companies this week so far was, at $20.5
billion, the strongest week for new corporate issuance since
September 2009.
Almost as eye-catching was a report from JPMorgan earlier in
the week that the ultra-conservative U.S. prime money funds --
whose withdrawal from European banks over the past year was a
key part of their mounting funding crisis -- upped exposure to
the sector by $16 billion in August.
And if you were looking for a zeitgeist moment to illustrate
renewed willingness to take on far-flung risk, copper-rich
Zambia attracted an order book this week of some $11 billion for
a new 10-year dollar bond of just $750 million at yields lower
than Spain can borrow in euros.
On the flipside, safe haven bunkers of U.S. Treasuries --
not least because the latest Fed action focuses on
mortgage-backed bonds -- and German bunds have seen tepid
auction demand and historically low yields there are creeping
higher again.
HAPPY DAYS?
So, happy days again?
Well, an investor community braced largely for a multi-year
global economic funk and mindful of the limitations of
extraordinary policy actions over the past five years is still
reluctant to give the all clear.
HSBC asset allocation chief Fredrik Nerbrand reckons his
model still sees a 90 percent chance of a low growth global
scenario over the next two years, with significant stagnation or
recession risks within that.
"With the mixed data signals and oscillations in policy, it
is easy to believe that there are two or three economic cycles
per week," he said. "In this environment, it is hard not to let
short-term thinking cloud a long-term view."
The real test of intervention yet again is whether the
financial euphoria finally infects the real economy.
Even though hard evidence of that may take a couple of
months, next week offers some critical pulse-taking on the
reaction of business and consumers in September -- from flash
purchasing managers surveys, euro consumer confidence readings,
the Philadelphia Fed's business survey and Germany's ZEW
investor pulse.
Any sign of the fog lifting for firms and households on top
of new monetary stimuli could see an explosive end to the year.