By Mike Dolan
LONDON Oct 26 Global investors seem happy to
feed off central banks' reflation policies but not necessarily
their eventual success.
Just a glance at this week's bout of earnings-related market
angst shows how little conviction there still is in a
sustainable global recovery -- or the fabled 'green shoots'.
In an otherwise punchy, policy-driven year of double-digit
western equity gains, October is set to be first month in the
red since May for both MSCI's all-country world stock index
and U.S. blue chips in the S&P 500.
To keep that in perspective, this month's wobble of 1-2
percent pales in comparison with prior Halloween scares.
There was a 22 percent monthly drop on Wall Street during the
October crash 25 years this week and there was a near 17 percent
October drop after Lehman Brothers went bust in 2008.
But if investors have been happy so far this year riding
waves of central bank money-printing or asset-buying from the
United States, euro zone, Britain and -- likely yet again next
week -- from Japan, they remain doubtful the hell-for-leather
policy of reflation will succeed.
Positive economic surprises, including third-quarter U.S.
and British economic growth data, and signs of economic
bottoming in the latest Chinese or East Asian export data might
also be good reasons for underlying bullishness. But markets
continue to show caution.
Behaviour in the fixed-income markets shows it best.
With official interest rates bolted near zero and central
banks directly supporting many key sovereign and asset-backed
markets, there's been an indiscriminate scramble for any sort of
extra yield on offer while the liquidity taps are full on.
The surge in demand for everything from emerging sovereign
and corporate bonds to western junk bonds, where new dollar
high-yield debt sales have jumped almost 40 percent this year to
smash full-year records already at some $268 billion, has seen
yield premia nearly everywhere get crushed.
This hunt has even stretched to crisis-tarnished
collateralised loan obligations and seen sub-6
percent 10-year debt sales from the likes of Bolivia and Zambia.
While it suggests gung-ho risk appetite, however, some
analysts are struck by the willingness to assume 'duration
risk', or the risk to bond prices from higher interest rates in
future.
This suggests an assumption of near-zero rates and money
printing policies will persist for many more years.
And that in itself assumes central banks will not gain any
traction in boosting growth or inflation over a similarly long
horizon. What such a dearth of growth does to underlying credit
or default risk is yet another point.
Graham Neilson, strategist at credit hedge fund Cairn
Capital, said this is as much a reflection of increasingly
tactical, short-term trading by investors who could switch back
just as quickly. "The yield compression has overshot and needs
consolidation," he said.
"But our core view is this crisis has seen the biggest,
broadest, balance sheet destruction ever and history tells us
any recovery from these events takes on average about 8 years
start to finish," Neilson said.
"There will be a tipping point for reflation at some stage
but we're nowhere near that point."
On the other hand, medium term interest rate risk can come
from many quarters.
For example, Barclays said this week that a win for U.S.
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney in next month's
election could see a 50 basis point jump in 2015 Fed funds rate
futures on an assumption he would propose a more hawkish
replacement for Federal Reserve chief Ben Bernanke in 2014.
EQUITY DOUBTS
Are these long-term economic doubts evident in what has
seemed like ebullient equity markets too?
So far, the third-quarter earnings season -- which is
expected to see a 1.7 percent annual drop overall in S&P 500
profits -- shows some 40 percent of European companies and 30
percent of U.S. firms missing expectations, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
While that still leaves about two-thirds of companies
meeting or beating forecasts, in line with previous quarters,
more worrying is falling revenues and darkening outlooks from
big "real economy" firms such as Caterpillar and Intel
or Renault and Ericsson.
Partly in light of the latest results, JP Morgan Asset
Management's multi-asset team this week highlighted its worries
about equity market behaviour, saying "there are several
features of the current revival that don't smell right."
The note by strategists David Shairp and Patrik Schowitz
reckoned equity prices had run way ahead of broader risk
appetite, which was evident mostly only in credit markets.
"Investors appear to have been reluctant in adding equity
risk, adding to defensives but largely avoiding cyclicals," they
said. "There will need to be rotation into higher-beta sectors,
or the rally will peter out."
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's latest fund manager poll
shows asset managers still underweight equities relative to
historical positioning.
So is all the caution a reality check or does it reveal
vulnerability in investor positioning if reflation policies
start to work sooner rather than later?
Another U.S. election twist shows up here to. Both economic
and earnings data this week shows businesses freezing capital
goods expenditure, in part over fears over how a post-election
U.S. government will deal with the looming "fiscal cliff."
But if that were to be resolved quickly, could there be a
capex fillip to the economy and markets?
The Barclays strategists see Romney as more likely to dodge
the looming fiscal drag of expiring tax relief and government
spending quickly and they reckon a victory by him could see
10-year Treasury yields jump above 2 percent as a result.
Philipp Baertschi, global equities strategist at Sarasin,
also thinks markets and chief executives may have become too
bearish and the current market pullback will be short-lived.
"The uptrend on the stock exchanges, driven by the global
economic upswing, should resume at the latest when the U.S
fiscal cliff has been circumnavigated."