LONDON Nov 2 Overseas investors, many of whom
are creditors to the highly-indebted U.S. government, reckon a
re-election of President Barack Obama would be best for world
markets even if U.S. counterparts say otherwise.
For the second month in a row, Reuters' monthly survey of
top fund managers around the world was evenly split when asked
whether a win for incumbent Democrat Barack Obama or Republican
hopeful Mitt Romney in the Nov. 6 presidential poll would be
good for global markets.
The split was clearly dependant on whether the asset manager
was based in the United States or not. Domestic funds, by and
large, tend to favour Romney; overseas investors Obama.
Given the outside perception of the contest in Europe at
least, where surveys by pollster YouGov on Wednesday showed
fewer than 10 percent of Europeans would vote for Romney if
given the choice, that may not be terribly surprising.
But that shouldn't necessarily explain why supposedly hard-
nosed money managers would think an Obama re-election would be
better for their portfolios.
So is there a something other that regional political
sensibilities behind the difference of investor views?
Franco-Belgian Dexia Asset Management, for example, cited
long-term uncertainty of a radical U.S. policy shift in such
febrile economic times.
"(Romney's) election could lead to more political and
economic uncertainties over the longer term as he would
implement an ambitious tax reform, huge spending cuts, a tax
plan favourable to the highest income based on a too-optimistic
growth scenario that would produce uncertain effects on growth,"
it said in response to this week's Reuters poll.
Yet, the shorter term picture is very different. Financial
market commentary across the world seems to have converged on an
loose assumption that a Romney victory would be good for stocks
and an Obama reelection good for bonds.
The thinking goes along the lines that Romney would dodge
the "fiscal cliff" more easily by allying with a Republican
House of Representatives to retain or introduce more tax cuts on
business and the wealthy while slashing government spending.
By removing the fiscal uncertainty with a pro-business tilt,
it is argued, corporate planning will resume with gusto and lead
to a surge in pent-up capital expenditure and retail spending, a
macro growth fillip and a resulting slipstream for stock prices.
Flip all that around for Obama. A deeper political divide on
taxes and spending between the White House and Congress could
see at least a temporary fall off the cliff, stalling growth for
a period and boosting safe-haven bonds.
Monetary arguments reinforce that bond picture. A Romney
team sceptical of hyper-active Federal Reserve stimuli would be
unlikely to renominate Fed chief Ben Bernanke for a third term
in 2014.
It would opt for more hawkish, inflation-focussed chairman
than a Obama-led White House.
There are dozens of caveats, ifs and buts on all that -- but
it's the broad theme most strategists seem to be working off.
So, would that in itself explain the geographical divide in
views?
In other words, is greater investor enthusiasm for an Obama
re-election overseas partly rooted in foreign funds owning
disproportionately more U.S. bonds relative to equity than
domestic U.S. counterparts?
EQUITY OR BOND PRISM?
To test that, a snapshot from ThomsonReuters' fund-tracker
Lipper on mutual funds' U.S. asset holdings suggests not.
The Lipper universe shows that while there are about 7,000
domestic U.S. equity funds with some $2 trillion invested in
stocks, there are also about 5,000 domestic dollar bond funds
with total assets of about $1.5 trillion.
While there are about 2,000 fewer non-domiciled U.S. equity
funds, there is less than half as many overseas dollar bond
funds and total assets in the latter only amount to about $150
billion.
But the picture changes when you consider the behaviour of
the much bigger pension fund industry and also take into account
overall bond and equity worldwide -- most of which would be
sensitive anyway to gyrations on Wall Street assets.
On that score, the overseas sensitivity to bond outcomes
becomes clearer and may help explain a pro-Obama leaning.
Data from consultants TowersWatson shows that at the end of
last year more than $26 trillion of pension fund assets from the
seven countries with the biggest private pension pots held more
bonds than equity -- 41 percent to 37 percent.
And that number is skewed in favour of equity by U.S., UK
and Australian pension funds -- who hold between 44 and 50
percent of portfolios in stocks.
The lion's share of other pension portfolios is in debt
markets -- with Dutch and Japanese funds, for example, holding
close to 60 percent in bonds.
Although not in the survey, German, French and Italian
pension funds are likely to be similarly bond heavy.
And that's just private sector investors. While some 50
percent of up to $5 trillion of assets held sovereign wealth
funds are estimated to be in equities, the vast bulk of the
$10.5 trillion held in global central bank reserves is in fixed
income and about two thirds of that in dollar bonds.
An offsetting factor may be that Romney's policy leanings --
tighter fiscal and monetary policy over time and a pro-oil, Wall
Street and business growth -- would buoy the dollar.
"We suspect the Republican policy mix would be more positive
for the U.S. dollar in the medium term," ING strategist Chris
Turner told clients this week.
Given that overseas investors are exposed to dollar moves in
a way domestic funds are not, that should be reassuring.
On the other hand, Romney's pledge to label China a currency
manipulator and his likely desire to boost U.S. exporters'
selling power as much as Obama may counteract that view.
For some foreign investors, just sticking with status quo
tends to be better for markets in the short run but, yet again,
the picture is far from clear cut.
"Using history as a guide suggests risky assets tend to
favour an incumbent win," said Elke Speidel-Walz, strategist at
Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management. "In contrast, the year
after election day, risky assets tend to favour the challenger
winning as the market gets more comfortable."
Put together with the various permutations of possible
outcomes in the congressional polls, the split in fund views and
the tightness of the race and it's easier to understand the
reluctance to take a firm market position ahead of Tuesday.
The risk is that with neither outcome effectively priced
into world markets already, the reaction on the clear outcome
could be all the more dramatic.