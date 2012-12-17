(Repeats story first filed on Friday, with no changes)
By Mike Dolan
LONDON Dec 14 Equating economic uncertainty
with financial market volatility this year would have been a
dangerous game.
Perhaps the biggest theme of 2012 for many asset managers
was how waves of monetary policy easing from the world's big
central banks smothered market volatility - even as everyone
frets about slowing growth and earnings, recession and inflation
threats, and ongoing sovereign debt and banking nightmares.
To the extent that reducing fears of financial collapse and
preventing the world's biggest money managers going to ground
was a central aim, then central banks' overwhelming policies of
the past year have been remarkably successful.
Almost every measure of market volatility has subsided.
The VIX, or "fear index" of implied one-month
volatility for Wall Street equities, for many the global
benchmark, has been below 20 percent for nearly six months. At
about 16 percent today, it's basically nuzzled into where it was
in early 2007 before the credit crisis blew up - if not quite as
low as the 10 percent seen in the frothy years up to 2006.
When you compare that to peaks of some 45 percent in
mid-2011, or near 90 percent after the Lehman Brothers bust in
2008, you get some picture of how suppressed it has been.
The picture is much the same in Europe, where the
three-year-old debt crisis has dragged economies into recession.
At 17 percent, the Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index, is
about half its levels of a year ago and at its lowest since the
credit crisis erupted five years ago.
And it's not just equities. Currency market volatility has
evaporated too, with six-month implied rates on the euro/dollar
exchange rate at just over 7 percent - also half where
it was a year ago and its lowest level of the credit crisis.
Actual market volatility is even lower, with euro stocks
volatility at less than 15 percent over the last 30 days and
euro/dollar currency volatility at just over 5 percent.
That makes hedging via options, whose prices reflect implied
future volatility, look "expensive" versus observed market risk.
'FIRE HOSE' MONETARY POLICY
So how accurate are these measures given the palpable
economic uncertainties?
JPMorgan has argued that low market volatility is not wholly
inconsistent with low global growth, given a policy-cosseted
world in which global economic volatility itself has slumped
back again to its lowest since the 1970s after the sharp spike
of 2008/2009.
Synchronised money printing in late summer by the U.S.
Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Bank of Japan, and the
European Central Bank's vow to protect the euro were critical in
ramming home the authorities' determination to act.
And volatility remains historically subdued despite all the
angst about the U.S. "fiscal cliff" deadline next week.
"Short-term market volatility has been eerily low compared
with political uncertainty that is at levels hit during the
depths of the financial crisis in 2008," Russ Koesterich,
BlackRock's Chief Investment Strategist, said this week.
Policy intervention can be the only culprit, he added. "If
financial markets are underwritten, albeit precariously, by
central banks and governments, there is no need for asset prices
to reflect any worries."
And far from being just a balm for big buy-and-hold
investors or conservative pension funds, Societe Generale
strategists point out "huge" short-selling by hedge funds and
others of VIX contracts on futures and options exchanges.
The Fed scaling up its monetary easing even further this
week has also had an impact.
"Net short positions on the VIX are huge at more than five
standard deviations below historical averages since 2005," SG
said. "Hence, the number one conviction of hedge funds appears
to be that the widely anticipated acceleration of the Fed's
balance sheet to $85 billion per month is incompatible with an
increase in volatility in the near future."
COUNTER-INTUITIVE CONSENSUS
So, as counter-intuitive as low market volatility may
appear, it also seems to be fast emerging as a consensus trade.
However, some wonder if central bank attempts to set firm
targets and timelines for their extraordinary actions - notably
the Fed's a pledge this week not to raise interest rates while
the jobless rate remains above 6.5 percent - might be sowing the
seeds for a bumpier 2014 and beyond.
To the extent that these explicit targets start a countdown
to the end of what Blackrock describes as the "fire hose of
monetary liquidity", perhaps markets will start to behave very
differently if the economy does show a real strengthening.
The irony then is that any sharp improvement in the
underlying economy may over time lead to more market volatility
than a further economic deterioration, which everyone now
assumes will be met with ever more central bank liquidity.
"Because they've essentially named a strike price of when QE
ends, it means you can actually calculate a probability of
getting there depending on the data," said Gerry Fowler, BNP
Paribas' Global Head of Equity and Derivative Strategy.
"Payrolls days become even more important."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)