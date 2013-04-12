By Natsuko Waki
| LONDON, April 12
LONDON, April 12 First-quarter U.S. corporate
earnings must show strong evidence that a secular improvement in
the economy is benefiting American business if Wall Street is to
sustain its leadership of a global stocks rally.
As debt grinds down the euro zone and fears of slowing
growth and diminishing yield advantage haunt emerging markets,
the world's biggest economy is not only riding a stocks rally
but also reclaiming some manufacturing business from China,
whose stocks are among the worst performers so far this year.
Early favourable results from Alcoa and JP Morgan
have set the moderately positive tone for the start of
the U.S. earnings season.
The risk of a repeat of 2012's mid-year stocks sell-off nags
at investors, but strong factory and housing data and anecdotes
of U.S. companies "reshoring" their factory base back home
support a picture of revitalisation.
"We've been in this environment where the U.S. has
persistently surprised on the upside. The financial transmission
mechanism is looking a lot better than just about anywhere
else," said Philip Saunders, head of the global asset allocation
team at Investec Asset Management.
"It's natural for market participants to be concerned about
faltering underlying macro data. We need some earnings
confirmation in order to support this particular advance."
As the main U.S. equity indexes such as Dow and S&P
500 print new highs almost on a daily basis, investors
are reasonably beginning to worry the rally at a global level
may lose steam soon.
In 2012, the global equity market, measured by MSCI
enjoyed strong gains in the first three months,
only to lose more than 10 percent towards the mid-year.
London-based hedge fund SLJ Macro Partners, using a sample
of six developed markets and data from the past 32 years, found
the May-October period has average equity losses of 1.8 percent,
compared with the November-April return of 14.3 percent.
This month's disappointing jobs data raised concerns that
the economy may be entering a soft patch, like last year's.
Expectations for earnings are not too rosy, at least for
this reporting quarter. Data from Thomson Reuters shows earnings
growth at S&P 500 firms is likely to be just 1.2 percent
in the first quarter, down from 6.3 percent in the final three
months of 2012.
Strong earnings growth is unlikely to come until later in
the year, with earnings per share (EPS) seen expanding at a rate
of 6 percent in the second quarter and at more than 10 percent
in the second half of 2013.
"The expectations on the earnings are already so low that we
may end up seeing the equity markets reasonably supported if the
earnings don't miss the forecasts by a large margin," said
Stephen Jen, managing partner at SLJ.
Demand for downside protection also highlights growing
investor caution on Wall Street. JP Morgan says exchange-trade
funds that track the Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear
gauge, have attracted net inflows of $2 billion this year.
"RESHORING" REVIVAL
Even if there is a possibility of some short-term
disappointment in earnings, Wall Street can look to the
resurgence in U.S. manufacturing.
Multinational companies such as GE and Caterpillar
are moving some of their factories back to the United
States at a time when labour costs in China are soaring.
Boston Consulting Group's survey last year found more than a
third of large manufacturers, with annual sales of over $1
billion, are planning to bring back production to the United
States from no longer cheap China.
BCG expects that by around 2015, average manufacturing costs
in China will be just 7 percent lower than those of the United
States, less than half the level a decade ago. These costs do
not include transportation, duties, and other expenses.
It's perhaps too early for equities to fully reflect this
secular shift, but the dollar-based MSCI China index is down
nearly 6 percent so far this year.
"The U.S. economy is indeed starting to show signs of a
cyclical soft spot. From a secular basis, however, there are
great positives on the United States, and therefore the view on
the dollar and U.S. equities," Jen said.
