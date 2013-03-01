By Mike Dolan
| LONDON, March 1
LONDON, March 1 The global financial crisis is
clearly far from over but few long-term investors feel we are
back to square one either.
The current situation might be best summed up by filmmaker
Orson Welles, in a famous quote cited by Brown Brothers Harriman
strategist Mark Chandler this week: "If you want a happy ending,
that depends of course, on where you stop your story."
The final week of February was a jarring wake-up to anyone
who believed 2013 would see a straight-line financial and
economic recovery. After a stellar January for global stock
markets and a 12 percent surge from November's
troughs, they have just clocked four straight weeks in the red.
As the events blamed for the pullback could hardly have
caught anyone unawares, the tumble suggests markets got
overcooked in January.
Italy's inconclusive election casts more doubt on the euro
zone's austerity-led solution to government indebtedness, and on
popular acceptance of the supposed fiscal conditions attached to
any European Central Bank bond-buying backstop.
But few had expected a clear-cut outcome to the poll, and
the dour public mood had been well flagged.
Britain's loss of its triple-A credit rating as a possible
triple-dip recession looms showed the problems are by no means
confined to the euro zone, but it too had been expected by
investors for months.
Even though the triggering on Friday of automatic U.S.
spending cuts could technically be sidestepped if politicians
can find a balance between capping debts and sustaining growth,
no one can claim surprise at the deadline.
Offsetting these negatives are persistent, if hesitant,
signs of a modest global economic upswing while western central
banks keep interest rates near the floor and some consider more
money-printing or even easier credit to kick-start lending.
But with total returns indices on Wall Street and on
Britain's FTSE at record highs, has someone miscalculated?
Part of the answer lies in whether you're a short-term
tactical investor looking to generate returns by timing market
ebbs and flows, or one that plans to face down volatility by
buying and holding to average out in the black over time. These
days, asset management firms and even pension funds tend to be a
mixture of both.
Predictably, the former have been rowing back since the
beginning of February - helping erode January's equity price
surge, inflating Italian yields and cutting those on 'safe
haven' government debt, and raising volatility. But are more
patient players getting nervous?
MARGINAL FLOWS TILT POSITIVE
Reuters latest asset allocation polls for February show that
even after January saw the biggest one-month increase in equity
allocations in the survey's record, average percentage targets
nudged still higher, to 10-month peaks.
And few of these longer-term players seem poised for an
about-face yet on their strategic view of gradual if slow and
grinding reflation - even accepting renewed volatility in the
weeks ahead from Italy, the euro zone or Washington.
"We acknowledge the clear risks facing markets at the
moment, but choose to stand our ground for now and remain
overweight in equities," said Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, Head
of Strategy at ING Investment Management.
Van Nieuwenhuijzen reckons the shift in investor behaviour
over the past six months will be hard to shake. He said marginal
flows at least will continue to move towards risk and growth,
while a breakdown in correlations between assets will allow more
micro considerations in favour of top-down macro trading.
"We still like equities despite this year's rally and an
abundance of risks," Citi's asset allocation strategists told
clients. "On balance, a world of easy money, low bond yields and
attractive equity valuation trump concerns about systemic risk."
The mood still resonates with the 'Great Rotation' theme
advocated by Bank of America Merrill Lynch strategists.
Even if data on actual flows to support that direct switch
from bonds to equity remain equivocal, developed market equities
are up more than 6 percent year-to-date while U.S. Treasuries
and German bunds remain in the red.
But this is not optimism just for the sake of it. Even
stubbornly positive long-term players acknowledge the big
picture landscape has been indelibly altered over the past five
years and a lower-return horizon now prevails.
LOW VISIBILITY
In a report this week, consultants McKinsey took a standback
view of the crisis to assess the damage. It showed annual growth
in financial assets has almost stalled, to only 1.9 percent
since 2007 versus 8 percent over the prior two decades.
Cross-border flows, meanwhile, have collapsed about 60
percent since 2007 to some $4.6 trillion, with Europe accounting
for more than two-thirds of the shrinkage.
"We conclude that some of these trends are a healthy
correction of pre-crisis excesses, but if they continue, the
world faces the risk of slower economic growth," they said.
Long-term investors themselves could provide one solution
by changing behaviour, however.
"With banks in a deleveraging mode, this could be a pivotal
moment for institutional investors, whose pools of patient
capital could finance infrastructure and other types of
investment," McKinsey said, adding that policy could encourage
greater harvesting of "liquidity premiums".
With households and markets likely to remain skittish in the
short-term, sensible long-term planning by companies could also
help foster growth and a more stable investment horizon.
Worryingly, their visibility too appears very restricted.
Citing a survey of 500 chief financial officers, consultants
Oliver Wyman this week said more than half now said they have
more difficulty assessing future risks to earnings than before
2007 and more than 80 percent see this as the 'new normal'.
But the survey's authors said better management of these
financial, policy and geopolitical risks could stabilise growth
among more robust companies and ensure business models are
sustainable even with economic growth on a lower trajectory.
More than half of respondents claim their response to the
uncertainty would be to raise revenue targets and increase their
global footprint, while about 40-50 percent planned higher
capital expenditure, new products or mergers and acquisitions.
