LONDON May 24 As the dust settles on a volatile
week, many strategists now sense a green light for a
long-brewing multi-year rise of the U.S. dollar - with unnerving
portents for emerging markets.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's now open debate about the
beginning of the end of its massive money-printing programmes
caused gyrations on stock and bond markets everywhere this week.
Even the prospect of the Fed reducing the amount of dollars
it's been flooding into the domestic and global economies via
its bond-buying policy has seen several strategists crank up
long-term dollar forecasts significantly.
The scenario raises concerns among many economists of what's
become known as "sudden stops" in western investment flows to
emerging markets - the most spectacular being the 1997/98
currency crises across Asia, Russia and Latin America but yet
again at the height of the credit crisis in late 2008/2009.
And that 1990's crash coincided with a sustained dollar
rally over many years and an investor shift back to the United
States.
The bullish case for the dollar has been building for months
- U.S. growth rates outstripping western peers; an entrenched
housing recovery; cheaper domestic energy from shale and its
likely shrinkage of U.S. trade deficits; and even the relocation
of some U.S. industry back home have been oft-cited factors.
But these tailwinds have struggled to lift the dollar to
date as long as the Fed's dollar printing weighed down its
exchange rates. If that headwind were now even to weaken from
storm force to a mere gale, then lift-off may be in sight.
"We cannot think of a better environment for further dollar
over-peformance, irrespective of gyrations in U.S. equities,"
said Citi emerging markets strategist Luis Costa, scaling back
overweight recommendations on some emerging debt in the process.
HSBC strategist David Bloom, ratcheting up the bank's
end-year dollar forecasts, reckons low global inflation is
allowing central banks everywhere to step up the "currency war"
and weaken local units via lower interest rates or outright
currency sales in an anxious dash to offset flagging growth.
Armed with a pick up in its domestic economy, the dollar
could now absorb that worldwide push to devalue.
"We believe we have entered a dollar bull environment," he
said, adding that any Fed shift in the opposite direction would
simply reinforce significant dollar appreciation of 10 percent
or more before U.S. authorities would feel any need to object.
BOON OR BOMB?
So if a higher dollar trajectory is now in view, why all the
nerves about emerging markets? Taking comfort from exporters'
relief at weakening currencies, for example, Turkish and South
African equities barrelled to record highs this week.
The broader anxiety is that a decade of staggering
investment flows to emerging economies - some $8 trillion since
2004 on some estimates - has ridden on the back of both a
commodities "super cycle" over the past decade and a protracted
strengthening of emerging currencies against the dollar.
The Fed's inflation-adjusted and trade-weighted dollar index
against a broad sweep of mostly developing countries, for
example, has fallen more than 25 percent over the past 10 years.
But if both the long-term commodity price surge and a
weakening dollar are at a long-term turning point, then the
metrics of investment in emerging markets may shift also - with
nearly half of the $80 trillion of world's private pension,
insurance and mutual funds still based in the United States.
What's more, the latest investor wave into emerging markets
has been into bond markets - much of it denominated in local
currencies and where index-wide yields are near record lows.
JPMorgan estimates total new sovereign and corporate bond
sales from emerging markets soared to a record of $411 billion
last year alone, some 30 percent higher than 2011.
The combination of local currency losses against the dollar
and higher U.S. bond yields over the coming years could
seriously disturb those investment calculations, not least in a
period where economic growth rates in China and other developing
giants are slowing relative to the United States.
In a note to clients on Thursday entitled "Emerging markets
on tenterhooks", Barclays said: "The interplay of supportive
emerging market (debt) fundamentals and uncertainty about U.S.
Treasury yields leaves EM fixed income on an uncertain footing."
Developing economies and markets are more robust now, argue
optimists. There are fewer fixed currency pegs and more flexible
exchange rate adjustments which reduce the chance of sudden
shocks. Foreign cash reserves are far higher after 10 years of
inflows and government debt positions and credit quality have
improved and are, in some cases, even superior to the West.
Societe Generale says many investors have added emerging
bonds to portfolios of late because they have become both less
volatile and less correlated with other assets - hence they are
holding them to stabilise portfolios.
Goldman Sachs insist that painting emerging markets with one
brush is misleading and the dispersion of returns within the
emerging market universe is rising. Picking the right ones -
Turkey or Indonesia equities so far this year - is the best
strategy, they say.
But with many investors still invested in broad emerging
markets buckets or indices, the combined dollar and U.S. yield
reversal along with slower emerging world growth could still be
dangerous for both the stars as well as the laggards.
And for risk-wary fund managers there are liquidity concern
about - the ease of selling at a fair price during a crash.