LONDON, April 25 Investors are switching their
attention back to developing countries' debt after flirting with
U.S. and European junk bonds during a year of turbulence in
emerging markets.
A long sell-off in anticipation of U.S. stimulus withdrawal
meant emerging sovereign debt posted negative returns last year
but the sector has enjoyed one of its best starts to a year in a
decade in 2014, investors say, with returns of 5 percent so far.
High-yield debt, meanwhile, is starting to look expensive.
That is helping pique interest in emerging debt among both
professional crossover investors, whose mandate enables them to
move across asset classes, and volatile retail investors who
last year withdrew some $25 billion from the market.
David Ennett, investment director for high yield at Standard
Life Investments, said the asset manager had been switching to
emerging markets in its strategic bond fund.
"That's a trade we have been doing in the last two weeks -
emerging markets do look a lot cheaper now," he told a media
briefing this week.
Recent flows data also show a shift by retail investors
towards emerging debt, which has helped drive emerging bond
yields lower relative to those on U.S. Treasuries.
Investors fled emerging markets after the Federal Reserve
signalled last May that it would cut back the bond-buying that
had helped fuel demand for risky assets, with countries that
depended on foreign portfolio inflows hit especially hard.
Many switched their cash into global high-yield debt - bonds
issued by companies with junk credit ratings - which, as the
bulk of such bonds are issued in U.S. markets, offer a yield
premium without country risk. Lower default rates and improving
credit quality also attracted investors.
Nearly a year later, however, the Fed has started scaling
back its stimulus, and emerging markets are considered to have
priced in the change.
Although concerns persist about growth and reforms in some
emerging economies, fund managers have seen countries such as
Turkey, India and Indonesia successfully fighting currency
outflows with sharp rises in interest rates.
Around $3.5 billion of net flows reached emerging market
bond funds in the three weeks to April 16, according to data
from Boston-based fund tracker EPFR, which mainly captures
retail investment flows.
That followed almost continuous weeks of outflows this year.
High-yield funds have enjoyed inflows in almost every week
this year, but the size of inflows dwindled in the most recent
week to under $200 million.
Lipper data also shows a shift to emerging markets bonds in
the past four weeks, and diminishing flows to high yield.
High-yield debt crossed over to yield less than emerging
market debt last October, and yields on the asset class have
continued to fall towards a skimpy 5 percent.
HUNTING FOR YIELD
Investors point to potential opportunities such as emerging
local currency debt, currently yielding around on average 175
basis points more than U.S. high yield.
"A lot of people are talking about it, the question is
whether that is enough compensation for the additional risk,"
said Iain Stealey, who manages global bond strategies at
JPMorgan Asset Management.
"It's getting to the level where people are starting to get
interested."
Emerging debt has got particularly cheap, Swiss & Global
Asset Management's head of fixed income Enzo Portillo said,
after five years of trading at lower yields than junk bonds.
"Following the financial crisis, (hard currency emerging
debt) was noticeably more expensive than high-yield bonds, where
investors could expect spreads that were 700 or 800 basis points
higher - this trend has now reversed," he added.
But high-yield continues to see positive flows, even if they
have fallen, and both high-yield and emerging market debt
markets have seen well-supported new issuance.
Recent oversubscribed high-yield bonds include Numericable
and Altice, according to Thomson Reuters news service IFR, while
Dubai and Pakistan are among borrowers which have returned to
the emerging debt market.
Fans of the high-yield market also point to default rates at
historically low levels, suggesting the recent fall in yields is
not a mispricing.
Global high-yield default rates were 2.4 percent over the
past 12 months, compared with the long-term average of 4.5
percent, according to research from Candriam Investors Group.
"High yield remains an attractive income-producing class,"
Candriam said in a note.
Shrinking yields in other asset classes, such as sovereign
debt of the euro zone's periphery, could also continue to help
expand the market's frontiers.
Candriam expects issuance of Western European high-yield
debt - a small but growing segment of the global high-yield
market - to near a record 110 billion euros ($152.12 billion)
this year.
