LONDON Oct 10 Selling the euro against just
about anything has made money since the European Central Bank
cut its deposit rate below zero. But now investor appetite for
the trade is dwindling, because big swings in exchange rates are
making it look far more risky.
Negative rates on cash parked at the European Central Bank,
imposed in June, made it cheaper for return-hungry investors to
borrow euros to buy higher-yielding but riskier currencies -
so-called "carry trades".
The euro dropped sharply against the likes of the Australian
and New Zealand dollars and emerging market currencies including
the Turkish lira, the South African rand and the Brazilian real.
But carry trades depend crucially on exchange rates staying
stable. In recent weeks, long-dormant currency volatility began
to stir, and now investors are pulling in their horns.
The euro hit two-year lows against the dollar this
month as ECB and U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policies
diverged. But the euro is recovering against a host of riskier
currencies, and the derivatives market suggests these gains may
have further to go.
Analysts say the single currency's rise has little to do
with the euro zone's fundamentals, which are gloomy. Instead, it
reflects concerns about how riskier currencies and economies
that depend on capital inflows to fund external deficits will
fare as the Fed prepares to tighten policy some time next year.
And doubts the ECB, which has pledged to do "whatever it
takes" to safeguard the euro, will launch large-scale government
bond purchases, known as quantitative easing, or QE, have
undermined euro's role as a funding currency for carry trades.
"It is a combination of rising volatility and doubts about
ECB QE that is seeing euro-funded carry trades take a breather,"
said Jonathan Webb, the head of FX strategy at U.S. securities
firm Jefferies. "Unless you see the ECB expanding its balance
sheet, investors will be cautious."
ECB chief Mario Draghi has said he wants to expand the
central bank's balance sheet to levels seen in 2012, or by 1
trillion euros.
The flood of euros through balance sheet expansion is akin
to the Bank of Japan's $1.4 trillion asset-purchase programme
launched in April 2013 and the Fed's QE policy since 2008.
Such an expansion of the balance sheet is expected to drive
down the euro's value.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on G4 central bank balance sheets and currency moves
link.reuters.com/gyh23w
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
ECB AND THE EURO
The ECB is pinning its hopes on a weaker euro to encourage
exports, revive the economy and ward off the threat of
deflation. Its reduction in the deposit rate to below zero was
the first time a major global central bank had moved rates into
negative territory.
The ECB cut it further, to -0.20 percent, in September. It
has also laid out plans to buy bundled packages of loans, and it
has offered banks cheap long-term loans to shore up the economy.
These measures saw the euro hit a 15-month low against the
higher-yielding Australian dollar in early September,
before rebounding more than 5 percent in the subsequent weeks.
Gains against the New Zealand dollar, another
higher-yielding currency, has also been impressive, with the
single currency rising 4 percent in the past four weeks.
Amongst emerging-market currencies, investors have sold the
euro against the Brazilian real, Turkish lira
and the South African rand.
The lira and the rand hit nine-month highs against the euro
in early September while the real hit a 14-month high. But since
then, the euro has gained 5.5 percent against the real, 3.8
percent against the lira and about 2 percent against the rand.
"Turkey and South Africa have large foreign exchange funding
gaps to cover and therefore have a higher dependency on foreign
capital flow," analysts at BNP Paribas said in a note.
"At present, (interest) rates are not high enough to
maintain inflow in the current, more difficult, environment, so
we expect the lira and the rand to accelerate their depreciation
against the euro and the dollar."
In the options market, too, investors are showing less
bearishness towards the euro against the higher-yielding
currencies. The one-month euro/Australian dollar risk reversals
, a gauge of demand for options on a currency
rising or falling, has flipped this week to a bias for euro
calls, or bets the euro will gain.
"The rise in volatility since September has led to some
underperformance in carry trades," said Peter Kinsella, a
currency strategist at Commerzbank, pointing to declines by
high-yielding currencies like the Australian and New Zealand
dollars despite the prospects of further easing from the ECB.
"It is the Fed tightening cycle that is having more of an
impact. But the ECB has no option but opt for QE and over a
period of time, the euro is headed lower."
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, graphics by Vincent Flasseur,
editing by Larry King)