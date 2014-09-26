Sept 26 Investment Friends Capital SA :

* Said on Thursday it sold its 2.35 pct stake (or 1,203 shares) in IFEA Sp. z o.o.

* Said it sold the aforementioned shares to IFEA Sp. z o.o. for 6,015,000 zlotys

* Said IFEA Sp. z o.o. plans to retire the acquired shares

