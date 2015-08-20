(Adds head of Americas Research at Lipper, table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 20 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $1.3 billion into funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries in the week ended Aug. 19, marking the funds' biggest weekly inflows since mid-April, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Taxable bond funds overall attracted their first inflows in four weeks at $606 million. Funds that specialize in investment-grade corporate bonds posted a fourth straight week of withdrawals at $1.1 billion. "After China's recent yuan devaluation, investors may have less conviction that the Federal Reserve is nearing a rate hike," Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas Research at Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, said about the flight to quality in bonds. China's yuan dropped by a cumulative 4.4 percent against the U.S. dollar last week, causing waves around the world as authorities in Beijing battle a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. U.S.-based money market funds attracted $5.4 billion of inflows over the weekly period, the category's third straight week of inflows. "With equity markets off their summer highs, I get the sense investors are parking new money on the sidelines but otherwise letting things roll," Tjornehoj added. Stock funds posted $276 million in outflows after attracting $936 million in inflows the prior week. Funds that specialize in emerging market shares posted $653 million in outflows to mark a fourth straight week of withdrawals. For their part, U.S.-based emerging markets equity funds posted cash withdrawals of $653 million to mark their fourth straight week of outflows. U.S.-based emerging markets debt portfolios had $396 million, their sixth straight week of outflows, Lipper said. The trend toward equities outside of the United States continued. U.S.-based non-domestic-focused stock funds attracted $1.9 billion of inflows, their fifth straight week of inflows, Lipper said. U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds posted $2.2 billion of outflows, their fifth straight week of cash withdrawals, Lipper added. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds -0.276 -0.01 5,259.201 11,839 Domestic Equities -2.169 -0.06 3,788.240 8,506 Non-Domestic 1.893 0.13 1,470.961 3,333 Equities All Taxable Bond 0.606 0.03 2,318.112 6,118 Funds All Money Market 5.381 0.23 2,362.514 1,246 Funds All Municipal 0.044 0.01 345.496 1,498 Bond Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and James Dalgleish)