(Adds details on investments, Precision Castparts merger,
byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
on Friday said it boosted its stake in cable TV
operator Charter Communications Corp, and signaled it
may have another large investment planned after agreeing to buy
Precision Castparts Corp in its largest-ever purchase.
Berkshire also appeared to have shed its stakes in oilfield
equipment provider National Oilwell Varco Inc and
refiner Phillips 66 in the second quarter, as the oil
industry struggles with falling prices.
The changes were disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filing detailing Berkshire's $107.2 billion U.S.
stock portfolio on June 30.
Berkshire kept some details about its holdings confidential.
The SEC sometimes lets the Omaha, Nebraska-based company delay
disclosures of new stakes so Buffett can build them quietly,
rather than have investors piggyback on him before he finishes.
Friday's filing suggests that only a small percentage of the
$3.09 billion of stock that Berkshire bought in the quarter went
to companies it already owned.
Berkshire held 8.51 million shares of Charter worth $1.46
billion on June 30, up from 5.98 million shares on March 31.
It also confirmed its purchase of 20 million shares, or 8.7
percent, of paint maker Axalta Coating Systems Ltd from
controlling shareholder Carlyle Group LP.
Berkshire reported lower stakes in conglomerate Chicago
Bridge & Iron Co, media company Viacom Inc and
Wabco Holdings Inc, which sells braking and suspension
systems for commercial vehicles.
It swapped most of what was once a much larger Phillips 66
stake for a chemicals business in February 2014.
Friday's filing did not disclose who made which Berkshire
investments. Smaller investments are often made by Todd Combs
and Ted Weschler, who may eventually succeed Buffett as chief
investment officers.
Combs invested in Precision Castparts before Berkshire said
on Monday it would buy the aerospace parts maker. The
transaction valued that company at $32.3 billion.
Other prominent investors such as Jana Partners and Davis
Selected advisers bought Precision Castparts during the quarter.
Wells Fargo & Co remained Berkshire's biggest stock
holding.
Kraft Heinz Co became Berkshire's second-biggest
holding last month, when H.J. Heinz Co bought Kraft Foods Group
Inc. That transformed Berkshire's 52.5 percent stake in Heinz
into a 26.9 percent stake in Kraft Heinz.
Berkshire owns more than 80 businesses, including the BNSF
railroad, Dairy Queen ice cream and Geico car insurance.
Buffett, who turns 85 on Aug. 30 has run Berkshire for 50 years.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler; editing by James Dalgleish)