* Currency-rigging probe brings extra scrutiny to FX market
* Squeeze on fees sees fund managers focus on forex costs
* Demand for more transparency drives innovation
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 28 A currency-rigging scandal and an
intensifying squeeze on their fees are driving fund managers to
scrutinise how much they pay for the foreign exchange they need
to buy overseas assets.
As they try to eke out returns in a low interest rate, low
yield world, money managers are increasingly being asked by
their investors to demonstrate they are buying and selling FX as
efficiently as possible.
Funds typically conduct their FX transactions through a
custodian bank. Most hedge some or all their exposure to
currency movements by buying derivatives.
Consultancy New Change FX reckons that in a typical UK
pension fund with half its money invested abroad and two-thirds
of that FX exposure hedged, currencies worth 3.77 times the
value of the fund's assets are bought and sold at an average
cost of 13.88 basis points.
That works out at more than half a percent of the original
assets invested - not a huge amount when double-digit annual
returns from equity funds were the norm, but a hefty chunk of
today's meagre growth.
"In the past, equity fund managers would spend an awful lot
of time on portfolio construction and on stock selection (but)
they were not paying sufficient attention to ways in which money
might have been lost on the FX side," said Michael Sparkes,
director of analytical products and research at broker ITG.
"That is clearly changing. The people we are talking to are
really looking for ways to manage that better, to reduce
unnecessary cost, and to trade at the optimal times of day."
ITG specialises in transaction cost analysis (TCA), a way of
measuring how effectively trades are executed that was initially
used for equities, but now also for foreign exchange. The firm
is set to finish 2014 with over 70 percent more FX business than
it started the year with, and counts sovereign wealth funds and
pension funds among its clients.
TRANSPARENCY
Concern over how much fund managers were paying for the FX
component of their business was a prime driver behind a probe
into the alleged manipulation of the London and ECB "fixes" that
has so far led to banks being fined $4.3 billion.
A fix is a benchmark rate set at a certain time of day that
is used by passive managers in particular to ensure the fund's
returns match up with those of the market. But the rigging
scandal has seen many asset managers move away from using it.
"Clients want to be 100 percent sure that we're not paying
their money away in charges to a custodian, and that we're
managing our exposure to currency efficiently and without a cost
burden," said Lee Sanders, head of FX trading at AXA Investment
Managers, a firm with over $700 billion under management.
Also bringing extra attention to FX costs is the rise of
ultra-cheap passive funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs),
requiring active fund managers either to prove their expertise
is worth their higher charges or to cut costs.
Money managers are increasingly turning to electronic
trading platforms which not only boost choice by providing
quotes from multiple market participants, but also bring greater
transparency to foreign exchange. Thomson Reuters, parent
company of Reuters, runs electronic FX trading platforms FXall
and Thomson Reuters Matching.
"The FX market has become more transparent and is almost
following a similar path to that of equities, where you have a
lot of different exchanges," said Andrew Maack, head of FX at
Vanguard, the world's second-biggest asset manager.
Banks are having to adapt to the new landscape.
State Street, one of world's largest custodian banks, which
has previously come under fire for excessive profit-making in
FX, last month launched a buyside-to-buyside platform called
TruCross, which bypasses the need for bank involvement.
"The allegations that are out there around dealer behaviour
... are naturally troubling to an institutional investor, and
this is a solution," said Mark Snyder, an executive president at
State Street. "We've built technology that's purpose-built for
these trades."
(Editing by Peter Graff)