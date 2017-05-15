NEW YORK May 15 Several big-name hedge fund
investors trimmed their stakes in financial companies in the
first quarter as hopes for immediate tax cuts and loosening of
regulations after President Donald Trump’s victory in November
began to fade.
Boston-based Adage Capital Management cut its position in
Wells Fargo & Co, which has come under fire for its
sales practices, by 3.9 million shares, according to regulatory
filings, while John Burbank’s Passport Capital cut its stake in
the company by 947,000 shares.
Third Point cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co by
28 percent, to 3.75 million shares, while Suvretta Capital
Management sold all of its shares of Morgan Stanley,
JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup Inc.
Overall, financial companies in the S&P 500 were up 2.1
percent in the first quarter, compared with 5.5 percent for the
index as a whole. Financials significantly outperformed the
broad market following Trump's Nov. 8 election.
Trump had pledged to do a "big number" on the landmark
Dodd-Frank financial reform law, which raised banks’ capital
requirements and restricted their ability to make speculative
bets with customers’ money. The Treasury Department is still
filling vacancies and will not be able to complete a review of
the law by Trump’s June deadline, sources told
Reuters.
Quarterly disclosures of hedge fund managers' stock
holdings, in what are known as 13F filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, are one of the few public
ways of tracking what the managers are selling and buying. But
relying on the filings to develop an investment strategy comes
with some risk because the disclosures come out 45 days after
the end of each quarter and may not reflect current positions.
Bank of America Corp was one of the few large banks
to gain favor among hedge fund investors in the first quarter.
David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management took a new stake in the
company, buying 8.7 million shares, while Dan Och’s Och-Ziff
Capital Management added 12.78 million shares, increasing its
position by 156 percent.
Separately, several hedge fund managers added new positions
in media companies. Tiger Global bought 429,000 shares of
Netflix Inc. Shares of Netflix are up 29.2 percent for
the year. Omega Advisors, which is facing a U.S. Securities
Exchange Commission insider trading case, added positions in
Netflix, AMC Networks Inc and Sinclair Broadcast Group
Inc.
Tiger did, however, halve its position in Google parent
Alphabet Inc, whose shares are up 21 percent since
Jan. 1.
(Reporting by David Randall and Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)