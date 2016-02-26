NEW YORK Feb 26 A new type of investment fund
starts trading on Wall Street on Friday amid hope from backers
that it could become big enough to supplant traditional mutual
funds.
The Eaton Vance Stock NextShares is the first
so-called actively managed nontransparent exchange-traded fund.
That is a mouthful but describes a mash-up of a mutual fund -
with a manager buying and selling stocks and bonds in hopes of
beating the market - and an ETF built to shave trading costs and
taxes.
Actively managed ETFs must disclose their holdings daily and
price all day long on exchanges. Investors will be able to buy
NextShares throughout the day, but it will only price after the
market closes, like traditional mutual funds.
Managers will have to disclose the funds' holdings only
quarterly, so copycat investors will not be able to track their
trades during market hours.
"It's a whole new infrastructure," said Peter Gau, a
spokesman for Nasdaq Inc, where the new fund trades.
The first NextShares will be managed by Charles Gaffney, who
also manages the Eaton Vance Stock Fund. That fund
returned 9.9 percent a year to investors over the last five
years, a period when the S&P 500 index returned 8.7
percent, according to research service Lipper.
In both the traditional and the new fund, Gaffney plans to
focus on shares of companies posting consistent earnings growth.
Should this fund prove successful in attracting investors,
others will follow. Eleven money managers, including Columbia
Threadneedle Investments, Gabelli Funds and
Hartford Funds, have licensed the right to launch
NextShares funds. Other fund companies including BlackRock Inc
have also tried to get approval from the U.S. Securities
and Exchange commission to introduce similar products.
But attracting those investors will not be easy in the
beginning. For starters, just one brokerage - FOLIOfn Inc - is
selling the new product at first. NextShares licensor Eaton
Vance Corp faces a triple challenge: It must train
investors on how to use and buy the funds, demonstrate that
NextShares perform better than mutual funds and persuade
brokerages to offer the products.
"We would take a cautious, wait-and-see approach to how all
this plays out," said Steve Tu, a Moody's Corp analyst.
"Who knows what the real cost savings could potentially be."
As one of its cost saving measures, Eaton Vance also intends
to pay less to distributors who sell it than mutual funds -
another factor that might dampen the enthusiasm of some firms.
"We continue to watch the development of these funds, but it
is still a small universe and we do not currently offer them on
our platform," said Morgan Stanley spokeswoman Christine
Jockle.
But Eaton Vance CEO Tom Faust said after the funds won
regulatory approval in 2014 that NextShares could eventually
replace mutual funds because their unique structure makes them
big money-savers for investors.
For instance, mutual funds typically redeem shares by
selling securities and cashing out the investor. Selling
securities that have gained value can generate a taxable payout
to fund investors.
NextShares, like ETFs, can simply trade underlying
securities for shares of their own funds which generally does
not lead to a taxable payout.
That maneuver also allows funds to operate with lower cash
levels because they don't have to hold cash to meet redemptions.
The funds themselves should deliver better results because
investors buying and selling NextShares will swallow their own
trading costs - those costs usually are shared by all investors
in a typical mutual fund.
Eliminating all of those costs and fees could help active
investors beat the market, Eaton Vance has said.
