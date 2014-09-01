(Repeats Sunday's story without changes)
By Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar
LONDON, Aug 31 Warren Buffett built a fortune of
nearly $60 billion from astute stock picking, but when the
83-year-old dies, the vast majority of the money he leaves his
wife will be parked in a fund that simply moves in step with an
index.
The afterlife plans of the man nicknamed the Sage of Omaha,
revealed in a letter to his investors earlier this year,
underline a sea change afoot in the investment industry.
Fed up with high fees and poor performance, investors are
increasingly shunning active fund managers who promise to beat
the stock market in favour of cheaper, passive funds, which
simply track it.
Such funds account for about a quarter of the money invested
in the UK stock market, up from 15 percent a decade ago. The
switch is accelerating, with index funds attracting inflows of
$3 billion in the first half of this year, while active
UK-focused funds saw $4 billion leave, a Reuters analysis of
data from fund tracker Lipper showed.
The passive wind blows even stronger in the United States
due to years of underperformance by active funds, which has led
to institutions parking half of their equity allocations in
index trackers, according to data from State Street.
And the shift is spreading to other parts of the world,
putting at risk revenues earned by money managers, banks and
brokerages that service funds and more than half a million jobs
related to fund management in Europe alone.
Industry experts expect Europe, where active mutual funds
are still the dominant force, making up 80 percent of
allocations, to move more in sync with the United States,
following the lead of Britain, the region's top capital market.
"It's only a surprise that investors have taken this long to
realise that the puffery around long-term outperformance, star
managers, etc., is just that ... puffery," said Peter Douglas,
founder of investment consultancy GFIA.
NICE N' EASY, TILL NOW
Patchy economic recovery since the 2008 crisis and increased
regulation, such as a proposed clampdown on a fund's activities
in times of a crisis to ensure stability, have hampered active
managers' ability to outperform.
Weak gains have already made it harder to justify fees that
are sometimes 10 times or more than the cost of a passive fund,
which in the case of the most liquid exchange-traded funds can
be less than 0.1 percent on a headline level, before factoring
in brokerage, transaction and tax costs.
While some active funds have cut their charges or introduced
cheaper products in response to the threat, the gap is still
large.
Leading index fund providers such as Vanguard, Deutsche Bank
and BlackRock have cut fees this year to grab market share,
putting further pressure on the active managers to do more.
"You can't charge what you could in the past," said Chris
Iggo, chief investment officer for fixed income at AXA
Investment Managers, which manages 582 billion euros.
"In a way it's a good thing. For many years the fund
management industry had it easy ... Return on capital in fund
management has been very nice."
Vanguard, whose S&P 500 index fund Buffett favoured in his
letter to investors, and BlackRock have taken in the
bulk of new money to European fund houses since the summer of
2013.
The biggest equity fund investing across Europe, Vanguard
European Stock Index Fund, managed $22.4 billion at the end of
July, more than twice the size of Fidelity Funds-European
Growth, the biggest actively managed fund for the region.
The growth in passive funds is reflected in the industry's
net revenues, which have remained flat globally for the last
four years, according to the Boston Consulting Group, even as
funds under management hit a record $69 trillion in 2013.
ADDED VALUE?
The biggest problem for active fund managers charging more
for their services is consistently beating the market.
A study of fund returns in local currency over the last 10
years using data from Lipper shows only 35 percent of the funds
investing in Britain have outperformed the FTSE All Share Total
Return index, which includes dividend payouts from
constituents.
That percentage declined to 29 percent in the first half of
the year.
Active funds investing across continental Europe, meanwhile,
have performed even worse, with just a fifth of them gaining
more than the MSCI Europe Total Return index
since 2003.
The star managers that do manage to beat the crowd often
fail to maintain their outperformance.
Of the 107 top quartile funds, or those ranking among the
top 25 percent by gain from investing in British stocks in 2013,
only 18 managed to repeat the feat through June-end this year.
Two of them held that spot for the previous five years, and
none managed to achieve the feat over the last 10 years.
A similar pattern is found when looking at other regions
around the world, Reuters data showed.
For Buffett, this meant one thing for the average investor.
"The goal of the non-professional should not be to pick
winners - neither he nor his 'helpers' can do that - but should
rather be to own a cross-section of businesses that in aggregate
are bound to do well. A low-cost S&P 500 index fund will achieve
this goal," he said in his letter to investors.
The struggle to pick a winner consistently has led some
leading institutional investors to change how they invest, with
some of them putting the bulk of their funds, as much as 70
percent in some cases, in passive investments, said Laurence
Wormald, head of research at Sungard APT.
Money managers of all stripes are also developing new
products to offer cost-conscious investors a middle ground
between the pure passive and active. So-called "smart beta"
funds track a bespoke index that has been tweaked to weight it
in different ways, using factors such as stocks' cheapness or
price momentum.
Net flows into U.S.-based smart beta equity funds stood at
$234 billion in the first seven months of the year, already
exceeding the total inflows of $208 billion recorded last year,
according to data from BlackRock.
In spite of the strong demand for low-cost passive funds,
active fund managers will continue to play a key role in the
global investment industry because the possibility of higher
returns is always attractive, particularly in a low yield
environment.
In addition, there is only so far the market can go passive
before the price of a stock - still the most popular asset class
for passive investing - becomes detached from fundamentals,
thereby allowing an active manager to profit more handsomely.
The ability to profit in such as manner has been evidenced
most recently by firms such as Glaucus Research and Gotham City
Research, who have spotted corporate fraud through a deep
investigation into company accounts, such as at Gowex.
"Passive investing is obviously at the mercy of these
frauds," said Michele Gesualdi, chief investment officer of
hedge fund investor Kairos.
"If you are with a long-only active fund or a hedge fund,
then certainly you have a chance to avoid these frauds or maybe
finding them as shorts," he added, referring to short-selling,
the ability to sell a borrowed stock and profit when it falls.
Still, some 3,200 money managers in Europe will need to
broaden their expertise across asset classes and develop new
products to reassure investors they are adding value.
"That's the acid test," said Thomas Ross, head of European
distribution at U.S. money manager William Blair, which manages
$62 billion, largely for institutions.
"Can you beat the benchmark after fees? If you can, you'll
fare well, and if not, the market will move against you and
you'll be indexed."
(Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Will Waterman)