Jan 18 Former Canadian Pacific Chief Executive
Hunter Harrison is in advanced talks to team up with former
Pershing Square Capital partner Paul Hilal to acquire activist
stake in rival railroad CSX Corp, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
Hilal, who had left William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital
Management LP last year, has raised more than $1 billion to
acquire a stake in CSX, with investors locked up for five years,
the person said.
CSX, Hilal, and Harrison could not be immediately reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York and Gayathree
Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)