UPDATE 1-Congo militiamen free one French, three Congolese mine workers

PARIS/KINSHASA, May 28 Militiamen have a freed French national and three Congolese who were kidnapped in March during an attack on Banro Corp's Namoya gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday. "The president of the republic welcomes the news of the liberation of our compatriot kidnapped on March 1 in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo," said a statement from the office of French President Emmanuel Macron.