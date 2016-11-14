NEW YORK Nov 14 Soros Fund Management LLC dissolved its shares in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold exchange-traded fund, in the third quarter of 2016, 13F-HR filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

It more than doubled its shares in Barrick Gold Corp to 2.85 million shares worth $50.5 million, the filing showed. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Bernard Orr)