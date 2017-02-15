BOSTON Feb 14 Soros Fund Management, the firm
that invests the personal fortune of billionaire investor and
philanthropist George Soros, took a handful of new positions in
financial stocks during the fourth quarter as the sector was
buoyed by Donald Trump's presidential victory.
The New York-based firm disclosed a $14.9 million position
in Goldman Sachs and made a new bet on Bank of America
worth $3.9 million. One of its biggest buys during the
last three months of 2016 was a call option on the S&P Select
Sector SPDR Fund - Financial Sector worth $72.6 million.
A number of asset managers bought into financial stocks
during the final months of 2016 after Trump's surprise victory
suggested that tax cuts and a reduction of regulatory burdens
plus higher interest rates could benefit the financial sector.
Soros recently hired UBS executive Dawn Fitzpatrick to be
the firm's chief investment officer, putting a woman in charge
of his portfolio for the first time.
Soros sold his entire stake in Procter & Gamble,
while Trian Fund Management bought a stake worth $3.5 billion in
the company.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernard Orr)