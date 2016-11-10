(Adds Monsanto, Marathon Oil Corp)
NEW YORK Nov 10 Dan Loeb's Third Point hedge
fund took new share stakes in Apple Inc, Visa Inc
and Dell Technologies Inc during the third quarter,
according to regulatory filings late on Thursday.
Third Point, closely followed in the investment community
because of its pattern of delivering strong returns, took a 2.5
million stake in Apple, a 2.1 million class A share-stake in
Visa and a 2.3 million share-stake in Dell Technologies.
In early November, Loeb told clients that Third Point's bets
on corporate debt issued by Dell and Sprint Corp ranked
among the year's top winners for the firm.
Through the end of September, the Third Point Offshore fund
gained 7.2 percent, beating the average fund's 4 percent return.
Loeb's Third Point also increased its share stake in
Facebook Inc by 45.3 percent to 5.5 million class A
shares, according to regulatory filings. In addition, the fund
increased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 37.5 percent to
550,000 class A capital stock shares, the filings said.
Third Point upped its stake in Monsanto Co by 85
percent to 3.7 million shares, while the hedge fund dissolved
its share stake in Marathon Oil Corp during the third
quarter, filings said.
Third Point also took a 2.6 million sponsored ADS stake in
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, according to the regulatory
filings.
The quarterly disclosures of manager stock holdings, in what
are known as 13F filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, are always intriguing for investors trying to divine
a pattern in what savvy traders are selling and buying.
But relying on the filings to develop an investment strategy
comes with some peril because the disclosures are backward
looking and come out 45 days after the end of each quarter.
Still, the records offer a glimpse into what hedge fund
managers saw as opportunities to make money on the long side.
The filings do not disclose short positions, bets that a stock
will fall in price. And there is also little disclosure on bonds
and other securities that do not trade on exchanges.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Andrew Hay)