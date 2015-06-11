By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 Venture capital firm
Greylock Partners, which passed on the chance to invest in
Pinterest four years ago, is hoping to hit a bullseye by tapping
the online bulletin board for its first female investing
partner.
Greylock said Thursday it has hired Sarah Tavel, Pinterest's
founding product manager. She joins as the technology industry
is battling a reputation for shabby treatment of women.
Venture in particular has come under fire, in part due to a
high-profile discrimination lawsuit brought by former Kleiner
Perkins partner Ellen Pao against that firm.
Although Pao lost her suit earlier this year, it shone a
spotlight on the scarcity of women in venture capital. Just 4
percent of senior investment partners are women, according to
data from consulting firm Pitchbook, down from 5 percent five
years ago.
Many top firms have no senior women partners in the United
States, including Sequoia Capital, Benchmark, Meritech Capital
Partners, NEA, Andreessen Horowitz, and Bessemer Ventures.
Some venture firms blame a dearth of women with appropriate
backgrounds, typically a person with a strong technical or
product experience. But women's advocates counter that many
highly successful male venture capitalists lack those
backgrounds, and say venture firms do not try hard enough to
find qualified women to hire.
In Tavel's case, she brings product experience at
six-year-old startup Pinterest, valued at $1.3 billion at its
last funding round. There, she oversaw projects such as
launching Pinterest internationally.
"Sarah has a proven track record as both an investor and an
operator, and because of her credentials, we believe Sarah will
be an excellent investment partner at Greylock," wrote Greylock
partners David Sze and James Slavet in a blog post,
acknowledging the hire would draw attention due to her gender.
"That said, we are incredibly happy to have a woman joining
the investing team; it will bring greater diversity and valuable
perspective to our partnership and portfolio companies."
Greylock has had women partners in areas outside investing,
such as marketing, and currently employs a female investing
associate.
Tavel will start Aug. 31.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by David Gregorio)