LONDON Oct 13 Investors lowered their exposure to hedge funds in October, but only by an amount in line with the same period a year earlier suggesting market volatility had yet to hurt demand.

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions at the start of each month, fell 1.13 percent in October, against a rise of 0.62 percent rise in September.

Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive of SS&C Technologies, said the move was mostly down to seasonal factors.

"Comparing year-over-year flows, the minus 1.13 percent for October 2015 was virtually identical to the October 2014 reading of minus 1.12 percent, with both inflows and outflows closely in line for the comparative periods," he said in a statement.

"We have been analyzing our Capital Movement Index and Forward Redemption Indicator carefully in the wake of recent market volatility. October's results are certainly indicative of overall stability in hedge fund allocations."

The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index represents the monthly net of hedge fund subscriptions and redemptions administered by SS&C GlobeOp on the SS&C GlobeOp platform. (Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)