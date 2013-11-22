LONDON Nov 22 Investors are going to have to
work far harder in 2014 to replicate this year's bumper gains by
turning over more trades or pushing out into riskier
investments.
Those who did nothing other than park money in major
developed equity indexes at the start of the year are now
sitting on handsome returns of more than 20 percent, thanks
largely to extraordinary monetary support from central banks.
But next year is unlikely to be so easy. And this is not
just an issue for 2014 - as the wider institutional investment
community has been struggling to produce consistent long-term
returns required to meet the needs of an ageing society.
"I don't think there's an outstanding trade in 2014 that's
obvious. I think 2014 is going to be tricky, to capture value
you're just going to have to be tactical," said Chris Goekjian,
chief investment officer of hedge fund Cheyne Capital.
"There's not one asset class that I think is going to be
massively distorted. It's just going to be one of these
environments where you have to be quick on your feet, avoid
getting wrecked along the way."
Moving away from benchmark-hugging passive investing will be
crucial in emerging markets like China where big
state-controlled companies with poor earnings make up the bulk
of indexes.
Instead, consumer-related sectors could outperform, as well
as any technology companies which may list their shares,
according to Didier Saint-Georges, a member of the investment
committee at Carmignac Gestion.
"2014 is the year of active management ... If you just buy
the equity index it's not where you are going to do very well.
It's a lot of hard work to find those companies," he said.
Some investors may be hoping to make up gains by trading a
lot more frequently and doing a lot of small profitable deals.
But others are pushing into riskier and more illiquid trades
to capture attractive returns.
Cheyne has around $1 billion of its $6.5 billion portfolio
in private credit, where it directly lends to corporates and
real estate projects on a 5-6 year horizon for its clients. They
include pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.
Its event-driven fund - a strategy that trades on mispricing
of equity prices surrounding corporate events such as merger or
bankruptcy - is also making double-digit returns.
Amundi has invested in event-driven strategy by U.S. hedge
fund Paulson & Co which has made 20 percent so far this year
after fees.
Paulson's strategies incorporate merger arbitrage
opportunities on announced deals as well as more complex hostile
transactions, exchange offers, restructuring and bankruptcy
reorganisations.
Billionaire investor John Paulson, who earned $15 billion
with a bet against subprime mortgages in 2007, has been
favouring Greek banks. However, his gold bet was wrong-footed
with a loss of 65 percent in the first half of the year.
INTO ALTERNATIVES
For long-term institutional investors who prefer buy-to-hold
investments to quick trades, illiquid deals are playing a
greater role in their portfolios.
A report by State Street's Center for Applied Research shows
a globally diversified portfolio including alternatives
generated 70 percent enhanced performance net of fees with
marginally higher volatility versus a more traditional portfolio
composed of 60 percent equities, 40 percent bonds.
Pension funds based in OECD member states increased
allocation to alternatives to 19 percent of assets in 2012 from
6 percent in 2000.
The main example of that is Canadian pension fund OMERS,
which manages the pension plan for Ontario's municipal workers.
OMERS, which manages C$60 billion ($57 billion) in assets, has
become a global dealmaker by buying up private equity, property
and infrastructure assets around the world.
The fund made a 10 percent return on investments in 2012.
Previously risk-shy, more pension funds may need to follow
this approach if they aim to match assets with their growing
liability.
And they are constantly undershooting their return targets.
A commonly assumed annual rate of investment return for U.S.
state and municipal pension funds is around 7-8 percent. Since
2000, the actual return has been around 5.6 percent.
According to U.S. money manager GMO, the compound return for
the S&P 500 since 1970 has been 5.7 percent.
"If 5.7 percent real is no longer a reasonable guess at an
equilibrium return for U.S. equities ... if equity returns for
the next hundred years were only going to be 3.5 percent real or
so, today's prices are about right," wrote Ben Inker, GMO's
co-head of asset allocation.
"But every pension fund, foundation, and endowment - not to
mention every individual saving for retirement - would be in
dire straits, as ever, investors' portfolio return assumptions
build in far more return."
($1 = 1.0512 Canadian dollars)
