(Repeats Friday story without changes to text)
By Natsuko Waki
LONDON Aug 16 Investors may have squeezed the
richest juice out of 2013's top investment themes, with a
recovery in developed markets, the 'Great Rotation' out of bonds
and flight from emerging markets all seeming largely played out.
As these strategies start to look overcrowded and tired,
asset managers may see few incentives to chase them further,
especially into the traditionally bumpy month of September.
While this year's gains in developed equities, a rally in
the dollar and bond yields, and capital flight out of emerging
assets have been unusually large, they are what many asset
managers had positioned for since the start of the year.
And some indicators are now flashing amber. Fund managers
polled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch are overweight U.S.
equities at a level that is the third largest in 10 years. Hedge
funds are aggressively betting on low equity volatility just as
volatility is rising from the trough.
Expectations the Federal Reserve will begin to slow the pace
of its money-printing next month - the first hint of which
sparked a rally in the dollar and bond yields and a sell-off in
emerging assets in May - are underscoring investor caution.
"We've been saying: mind the liquidity gap," said Arthur van
Slooten, senior global asset allocation strategist at Societe
Generale in Paris. "Equities have rallied massively but we feel
there's definitely some complacency in the market.
"We've been cautious. There's possibly some rough times
ahead with the tapering. There's incentive to take a more
risk-averse portfolio."
According to SG, hedge funds' selling of volatility has
reached extreme levels.
Hedge funds have 104,000 short contracts on the stock market
'fear gauge' Volatility Index, near a historic peak
reached in December. However, the VIX has jumped to 14.7 percent
after hitting a 4-1/2 month low below 12 percent last week.
World stocks as measured by MSCI are on
track for their second consecutive weekly loss, after rising
non-stop for six weeks.
Equities globally have attracted at least $175 billion of
new inflows so far this year, mainly into Japan and the
United States, the two biggest outperformers. The dollar
has risen as much as 2.4 percent against emerging currencies.
Against this backdrop, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's
trading model is now giving a short-term "sell" trading signal
for North American and Japanese stocks and a "buy" signal for
emerging markets.
"Given that the Great Rotation is now consensus, we believe
the correct tactical position as summer ends is to use the
recent decline in bonds, emerging markets and gold as near-term
trading buy opportunities," BofA Merrill Lynch chief investment
strategist Michael Hartnett said in a note to clients.
EMERGING TURNAROUND?
The outperformance of developed markets over emerging
counterparts has been also a popular theme this year, with
investors' exposure to emerging equities hitting a 12-year low.
But a recovery in the industrialised economies and higher
commodity prices are also raising expectations that the emerging
world might once again benefit from higher demand from the West.
The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index of 19
commodities hit a new four-month high on Friday.
"At some rate of expansion western demand growth would once
again, with a lag, become an engine of growth for emerging
markets and the euro area, presumably with current account
deficits re-emerging from the developed market side," Nomura
said in a note to clients.
"Emerging markets and euro area equities may, in fact, along
with cyclical commodities, be one of the cheapest ways to get
exposure to this hypothesis of a trend in western recovery."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)