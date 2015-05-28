LONDON May 28 Banco Santander and two
of Canada's largest pension funds said on Thursday they were
launching a joint fund to invest in renewable energy projects,
following the transfer of 19 assets previously owned by the
Spanish lender.
Cubico Sustainable Investment will have a portfolio of more
than $2 billion in assets and will be headquartered in London,
Santander, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Public Sector
Pension Investment Board said in a statement. It will be owned
equally by the three firms and has "significant capital to
invest", the statement continued, without offering detail.
The fund's portfolio contains wind, solar and water
infrastructure assets in Britain, Brazil, Italy, Mexico,
Portugal, Spain and Uruguay, the three firms added.
Marcos Sebares, who led Santander's former asset and capital
restructuring team, will be chief executive of Cubico.
"We have already built a strong pipeline of attractive
assets to add to the platform," he said in the statement.
Infrastructure assets are appealing to investors in an
environment of low yields.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)