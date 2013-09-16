(Repeats Friday story without changes)
By Natsuko Waki
LONDON, Sept 13 Companies around the world are
increasingly turning to equity issuance to raise capital, a sign
of growing corporate and investor confidence that could create a
virtuous circle for the economy and financial markets.
Both primary and secondary issuance is picking up steam,
with Twitter becoming the latest company to announce plans to
raise equity in an initial public offering on Thursday.
According to Thomson Reuters data, a total of $491.2 billion
has been raised in equity capital so far this year, up 17
percent from the same period last year.
Equity financing is sometimes considered a last resort for
funding, as a theory known as the "pecking order" states that
companies usually prefer internal source of funds from retained
earnings and debt for raising capital.
Selling additional stock to investors is also usually
negative for share prices because it increases the number of
shares outstanding and reduces earnings per share.
But markets are reacting warmly to those who have raised
equity or said they will do so.
Shares in social networking website LinkedIn hit a
record high on Wednesday, bringing year-to-date gains to around
120 percent, days after it announced plans to raise additional
equity capital to fund product development and expansion.
Similarly, shares of U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Motors
have risen 93 percent since it raised equity in May.
The trend may reflect growing approval among investors for
companies tapping equity markets to finance growth.
They may also welcome the fact that firms remain cautious
about leverage, having spent the past few years building up cash
buffers amounting to $6.7 trillion.
What is more, increased corporate finance activity on the
back of growing confidence could support equity markets and help
economic growth in the long run.
"Equity financing will come back in a bull or positive
equity environment," said Bill Street, head of EMEA investments
at State Street.
"There's a dilution effect, clearly, but in the context of a
broader growth trajectory, the positive impact of having a
liquidity-driven or very supportive monetary liquidity
environment behind that will be able to absorb that."
According to law firm Allen and Overy, the global equity
capital markets have rebounded to sit just below pre-crisis
levels at $1.15 trillion in mid-August. Growth was led by the
United States, where the value of total equity issues rose 11
percent in the year to August from the same period in 2007.
"When you look at academic literature, it tends to say that
on average equity issuance does not create value. But it can be
positive for share prices," said Benjamin Melman, head of asset
allocation at Edmond de Rothschild Asset management in Paris.
Melman said a lot of capital raising is related to funding
corporate mergers and acquisitions, where activity is picking up
after years in which deal-making took a back seat to
balance-sheet repair.
"Due to a huge backlog of M&A inactivity, we think now the
situation is normalising. We're going to see a lot of operations
in Europe. We think it's the beginning of a strong move in
Europe and the trend has already started in the United States."
M&A deals are certainly flourishing. European shares hit a
two-year high on Thursday after Vivendi said it aimed
to decide early next year on whether to spin off its struggling
French telecoms unit SFR.
Telecom Italia and KPN also received
takeover approaches.
Worldwide M&A activity has totalled $1.62 trillion so far in
2013, up two percent on the year, according to Thomson Reuters.
STRONGER BALANCE SHEET
There has been a rush of capital raising in debt markets as
expectations grow that the Federal Reserve may start to slow its
money printing, which has slashed borrowing costs, as early as
next week. But year to date, debt financing activity is down one
percent from 2012.
Growth in equity issuance may reflect the fact that some
companies already find it expensive to raise capital in debt
markets, especially after benchmark U.S. yields hit
a two-year high of 3.01 percent last week.
Japan - where strong reflationary policy by Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe is pushing up inflation expectations - has seen a 94
percent rise in the volume of equity offerings this year.
Sharp and Mitsubishi Motors may offer
shares to the public to raise capital, possibly raising a
combined $3.5 billion to transform their finances, according to
Reuters and other media reports.
Both shares prices fell after the reports, but investors may
reward them for strengthening their balance sheets in the long
run, as the example of Tesla shows.
Tesla used part of the proceeds from equity issuance to
fully repay debt from the U.S. Department of Energy.
British security firm G4S 's shares have risen more
than 8 percent since August 28, when it raised 348 million
pounds ($541 million) in shares to repair its balance sheet - a
sign of investor support for management's turnaround plan.
