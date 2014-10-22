(For other news from Reuters Middle East Investment Summit,
By Reem Shamseddine
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Oct 22 Saudi Arabia-based
power and water project developer ACWA Power IPO-ACWA.SE is
seeking to secure or arranging finance for $15 billion worth of
projects, nearly half of which are in renewable energy, its
chief executive said.
The company, which plans to list its shares on the Saudi
stock market, has projects operating or under construction in
countries including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman, Turkey, Morocco
and some African and southeast Asian states.
"This network of countries is starting to move towards
renewables fast," Paddy Padmanathan said in an interview at the
Reuters Middle East Investment Summit.
"Morocco is clearly leading, while South Africa is embracing
a huge programme and is deploying it...Jordan is starting to
employ renewables."
ACWA Power's plans illustrate a huge business opportunity
emerging in the Middle East and North Africa: solar and wind
power projects. Countries with big external deficits such as
Morocco are pushing them to cut their energy import bills.
Meanwhile, some of the Gulf oil exporters are beginning to
turn to them to meet rapidly rising domestic demand for
electricity, since oil-fired power stations threaten to eat up a
growing share of their oil available for export.
Padmanathan said ACWA Power's bids under preparation or
already submitted, plus projects which had been awarded but were
still in the financing stage, totalled $15 billion. Of this,
$7.4 billion were in renewable energy.
The company also has $20 billion worth of projects already
operating while $4.5 billion are under construction.
In Saudi Arabia, ACWA Power is bidding for a 100 megawatt
solar power plant in Mecca and has proposed the lowest
electricity tariff, though an award has not yet been made,
Padmanathan said.
In 2012 the kingdom, which is the world's largest oil
exporter, announced plans to diversify its energy mix by
investing in renewable energy. Little progress has been made so
far, but projects such as the Mecca plant may indicate momentum
is building.
Roughly 40 percent of Saudi Arabia's electricity could be
provided economically using renewable energy, Padmanathan said.
"There will be renewable energy deployed, no question...I am
confident that we will start to see plants starting to be built
in 2015, maybe towards the end of 2015."
He added that the government had decided in principle that
no more new oil would be made available for power generation in
Saudi Arabia.
Another Gulf country pushing renewables is Oman, which has
much more limited oil reserves than its wealthy neighbours and
is keen to conserve them. This month Oman announced plans to
build what it described as the first major wind farm in the
six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council, at a cost of $125 million.
GEOGRAPHY
ACWA Power has about 18 gigawatts of power capacity
worldwide and produces 2.4 million cubic metres per day of
desalinated water. It aims for 39 GW and 5 million cubic metres
by 2017-2018.
Padmanathan said these targets could be achieved merely by
operating in the company's current markets.
"In terms of our future plans, in terms of geography we
don't see any reason for us to step much beyond that...This
geography will keep us very much occupied for the next three to
five years, simply because our demand is growing across this
geography at about 7 or 8 percent."
The next independent power project in Saudi Arabia will be
the Fadhili gas-fired power plant owned by Saudi Aramco and
Saudi Electricity Co. Padmanathan said his company was waiting
for a request for proposals, and would start working on a bid
this year.
In Morocco, it recently proposed the lowest tariff to build
the Noor II and Noor III projects, Padmanathan said. Noor II is
a 200 MW concentrated solar power plant and Noor III is a 100 MW
solar tower project.
The company is also preparing to bid for an 850 MW wind
project in Morocco, which it says will be the largest in the
world.
In Oman, it bid for a desalinated water project in Qurayyat,
which is now under evaluation and expected to begin construction
next year. It is preparing to bid with Japan's Mitsui for Oman's
Salalah II power plant.
Outside the Middle East, ACWA is developing a 1,200 MW
coal-fired power plant in Vietnam and looking to start bidding
for projects in Indonesia in early 2015. In Mozambique, it is
developing a $1 billion coal-fired power plant with a capacity
of 300 MW.
ACWA has chosen Banque Saudi Fransi to arrange its
flotation on the kingdom's stock exchange. Padmanathan declined
to say when the company aimed to list its shares; he said it
currently had enough resources to finance its projects, but
would look in the future to tap debt markets, including the
Islamic bond market.
The company is owned by two Saudi government bodies - the
Public Investment Fund's Sanabil Direct Investment, and the
Public Pension Agency - as well as eight Saudi conglomerates.
