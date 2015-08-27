BRIEF-India cenbank says introduction of additional settlement batches in NEFT system
* Introduction of additional settlement batches in national electronic funds transfer (NEFT) system
NEW YORK Aug 27 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $17.8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Aug. 26, marking the biggest weekly outflows since mid-December of last year, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $11.7 billion in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since early May, while funds that specialize in non-U.S. shares posted $6.1 billion in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since January 2008.
Stock exchange-traded funds posted $15.2 billion in outflows, while stock mutual funds posted $2.6 billion in outflows. Taxable bond funds posted $2.6 billion in outflows after attracting $606 million in inflows the prior week. (Reporting by Sam Forgione)
* Introduction of additional settlement batches in national electronic funds transfer (NEFT) system
DUBAI, May 8 Etihad Airways agreed at the end of last year to repay a portion of two bonds maturing in 2020 and 2021 on behalf of Alitalia if the Italian airline ends up defaulting, two sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.