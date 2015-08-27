(Adds additional flows data) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Aug 27 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $17.8 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Aug. 26 after a plunge in stock markets spurred a flight to funds that hold safer assets, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. The outflows from stock funds were the biggest since mid-December of last year. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares bled $11.7 billion to mark their biggest withdrawals since early May, while funds that specialize in foreign shares posted $6.1 billion in outflows to mark their biggest outflows since Jan. 2008. Stock exchange-traded funds posted $15.2 billion in outflows, while stock mutual funds posted $2.6 billion in outflows. Taxable bond funds posted $2.6 billion in outflows after attracting $606 million in inflows the prior week. Taxable bond mutual funds bled $4.7 billion, their biggest withdrawals since early August 2014, while taxable bond ETFs attracted their biggest inflows in six weeks at $2.1 billion. "Investors definitely lightened up on their portfolios," said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper. "While the volatility was hitting these astronomical highs, (stock ETF investors) weren't willing to stay in the kitchen, they wanted to get out of the heat," he said. The benchmark S&P 500 sank 6.7 percent over the weekly period and suffered its worst day since 2011 on Aug. 24. Europe's FTSEurofirst 300 of top regional shares plummeted 8.3 percent over the period, while safe-haven 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit 1.91 percent, their lowest level in about four months. Yields move inversely to prices. Investors pulled the most cash out of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF , which recorded $4.3 billion in outflows. Funds that specialize in European shares posted $928 million in withdrawals, marking their biggest since October 2014, while emerging market stock funds posted $2.4 billion in outflows to mark their biggest since Feb. 2014. Chinese stock funds posted $464 million in outflows to mark their biggest in six weeks. Treasury funds attracted $1.7 billion in new cash, marking the funds' biggest inflows since April. Low-risk money market funds attracted $15.2 billion to mark their fourth straight week of inflows. Investors shunned high-yield bond funds, which posted $1.6 billion in withdrawals, while investment-grade corporate bond funds posted their biggest outflows since June 2013, at $2 billion. Investors hunted for bargains in funds that hold energy shares and small-cap stocks, with the former attracting their biggest inflows since early July at $372 million and the iShares: Russell 2000 ETF attracting $468 million. The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity Funds -17.792 -0.35 4,740.626 11,476 Domestic Equities -11.708 -0.32 3,374.563 8,235 Non-Domestic -6.084 -0.42 1,366.063 3,241 Equities All Taxable Bond -2.609 -0.12 2,226.410 5,977 Funds All Money Market 15.234 0.66 2,314.613 1,218 Funds All Municipal Bond -0.345 -0.10 333.543 1,453 Funds (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)