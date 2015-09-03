(Adds quote from Lipper analyst, table)
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $4.36 billion out of taxable bond funds in the week ended
Wednesday, marking their sixth consecutive week of withdrawals,
data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Riskier U.S.-based high-yield "junk" bond mutual funds
posted $714 million of outflows over the same period, resulting
in a four-week moving average of negative $508 million, the
highest average since mid-July, Lipper data show.
Many other asset classes were not spared over the reporting
period with persistent volatility stemming from a China-driven
global economic crisis.
U.S.-based Chinese funds posted cash withdrawals of $180
million, their fourth straight week of outflows, Lipper said.
U.S.-based emerging market stock funds lost $652 million, their
sixth consecutive week of losses, while international and global
debt funds experienced their eighth consecutive week of
outflows, losing $181 million, according to Lipper data.
Back home, investors pulled $865 million from U.S.-based
mutual stock funds, their third week of outflows, but U.S.-based
equity exchange-traded funds attracted $4.8 billion. That
followed outflows the previous week of $15.2 billion, their
biggest weekly outflows since August 2014, according to Lipper.
Investors in exchange-traded funds are thought to represent
the institutional investor, including hedge funds. Mutual funds
are thought to represent retail "mom-and-pop" investors.
Overall, U.S.-based non-U.S.focused equities as well as
those that focus on domestic equities attracted inflows, with
the former posting $15.5 million and the latter bringing in
$3.93 billion.
"Flows were somewhat muted considering the volatility we saw
in the markets," said Patrick Keon, a research analyst at
Lipper.
Although investors shunned energy-sector stock funds, which
lost $189 million after attracting $372 million in the prior
week, they added $2.12 billion to government Treasury funds,
marking the fourth straight week of inflows.
The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by
U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count
($Bil)
All Equity Funds 3.941 0.08 4,781.400 11,589
Domestic Equities 3.925 0.12 3,426.679 8,329
Non-Domestic 0.016 0.00 1,354.721 3,260
Equities
All Taxable Bond -0.040 -0.00 2,246.016 6,014
Funds
All Money Market -10.350 -0.45 2,302.927 1,218
Funds
All Municipal -0.586 -0.18 332.895 1,459
Bond Funds
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa
Shumaker)