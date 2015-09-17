NEW YORK, Sept 17 Investors in U.S.-based funds
poured $12.7 billion into stock funds in the week ended Sept.
16, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday.
The inflows came after outflows of $16.2 billion in the
prior week. All of the new cash went toward stock
exchange-traded funds, which attracted their biggest inflows
since late December of $14.3 billion. Stock mutual funds posted
$1.7 billion in withdrawals.
Taxable bond funds posted $789 million in outflows after
attracting $3.6 billion in inflows the prior week. Funds that
specialize in U.S. Treasuries, however, attracted their sixth
straight week of inflows, at $1.1 billion.
