NEW YORK, Sept 17 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $12.7 billion into stock funds in the week ended Sept. 16, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows came after outflows of $16.2 billion in the prior week. All of the new cash went toward stock exchange-traded funds, which attracted their biggest inflows since late December of $14.3 billion. Stock mutual funds posted $1.7 billion in withdrawals.

Taxable bond funds posted $789 million in outflows after attracting $3.6 billion in inflows the prior week. Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries, however, attracted their sixth straight week of inflows, at $1.1 billion. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)