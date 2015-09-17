(Adds quotes from head of research services at Lipper, table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Investors poured $14.3 billion
into U.S.-based stock exchange-traded funds in the week ended
Sept. 16, ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated
policy-setting meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
"Institutional investors were fairly confident the Federal
Reserve wouldn't pull the trigger," said Tom Roseen, head of
research services at Lipper. "In any case, equities had a pretty
good week, with four up days in five and a return of 2.74
percent for the S&P 500 Price Only Index."
U.S.-based stock mutual funds, however, posted $1.7 billion
in withdrawals.
Taxable bond funds posted $789 million in outflows after
attracting $3.6 billion in inflows the prior week.
Funds that specialize in U.S. Treasuries, however, attracted
their sixth straight week of inflows, at $1.1 billion.
"Investors always dive for cover in the face of
uncertainty," Roseen said. "Investors saw mixed economic numbers
and were still spooked by reports that China's factory output
and fixed-asset investments were weaker-than-expected, that the
price of oil remained weak, and that industrial production and
consumer sentiment were weaker-than-expected."
U.S.-based Chinese stock funds posted $202 million in the
week ended Wednesday, their sixth straight week of outflows. For
their part, U.S.-based emerging markets equity funds posted $83
million in net withdrawals, their eighth straight week of
outflows, while U.S.-based EM debt funds had $78 million in
outflows, after $114 million of inflows in the prior week.
Overall, U.S.-based domestic-focused stock funds attracted
$11.8 billion in inflows while U.S.-based non-domestic-focused
stock funds attracted $835 million in the week ended Wednesday.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count
($Bil)
All Equity Funds 12.659 0.26 5,017.994 11,871
Domestic 11.824 0.34 3,619.871 8,521
Equities
Non-Domestic 0.835 0.06 1,398.124 3,350
Equities
All Taxable Bond -0.769 -0.03 2,290.430 6,117
Funds
All Money Market -6.770 -0.29 2,332.958 1,213
Funds
All Municipal -0.411 -0.12 341.509 1,500
Bond Funds
