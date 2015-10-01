NEW YORK Oct 1 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $3.6 billion out of investment-grade corporate bond funds
in the week ended Sept. 30, marking the biggest weekly outflows
from the funds since records began in 1992, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Taxable bond funds overall posted $7.5 billion in
withdrawals to mark their biggest weekly outflows since June
2013. High-yield bond funds posted $2.2 billion in outflows to
mark their biggest withdrawals since the week ended July 1.
Stock funds posted $910 million in outflows to mark their
second straight week of withdrawals. Low-risk money market funds
attracted $6.7 billion to mark their second straight week of new
demand.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr)