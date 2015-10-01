(Adds quotes from head of Americas research at Lipper, table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 1 Investors in U.S.-based funds
pulled $6.7 billion out of taxable bond mutual funds in the week
ended Sept. 30, the group's second-largest weekly outflows on
record and the biggest weekly outflows from the funds since
October 2008.
"This week's outflows from bond mutual funds surprised me in
terms of its scale - second-largest on record - and diversity,
meaning the selling was spread across categories and companies,"
said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters company.
"Investors are getting out of these bond funds because of
fear. An unfounded fear, in my opinion, of higher rates and a
global recession."
In her speech last week, Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen
said she expects the U.S. central bank to begin raising interest
rates later this year as long as inflation remains stable and
the U.S. economy is strong enough to boost employment.
Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $3.6 billion out of
investment-grade corporate bond funds in the week, marking the
biggest weekly outflows from the funds since records began in
1992, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on
Thursday. High-yield bond funds posted $2.2 billion in outflows
to mark their biggest withdrawals since the week ended July 1.
Investors aversion to risk-taking led them into portfolios
that hold cash and cash-equivalents.
Low-risk money market funds attracted $6.7 billion to mark
their second straight week of new demand.
Conversely, stock funds posted $910 million in outflows to
mark their second straight week of withdrawals. U.S.-based
domestic-focused stock funds posted $490 million of outflows,
the group's second straight week of outflows, according to
Lipper. For their part, U.S.-based non-domestic-focused stock
funds posted $420 million of net withdrawals, their first
outflows in three weeks, Lipper added.
Emerging markets had another rough week. U.S.-based EM
equity funds posted $759 million of outflows and U.S. based EM
debt funds saw $309 million of outflows, their biggest cash
withdrawals in five weeks, Lipper said.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Change Pct Assets Count
($ blns) Assets ($ blns)
All Equity Funds -0.910 -0.02 4,836.723 11,931
Domestic -0.490 -0.01 3,477.095 8,545
Equities
Non-Domestic -0.420 -0.03 1,359.628 3,386
Equities
All Taxable Bond -7.480 -0.33 2,261.671 6,112
Funds
All Money Market 6.669 0.28 2,351.598 1,194
Funds
All Municipal -0.252 -0.07 348.032 1,504
Bond Funds
