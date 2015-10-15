China c.bank injects 47.6 bln yuan via pledged supplementary lending on Wed
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Oct 15 Stock and corporate bond funds pulled in $5.5 billion in new money from investors in the week that ended Wednesday, according to data from Lipper on Thursday.
Investors poured $2.5 billion into U.S.-based stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds after the category posted $8 billion in outflows the prior week.
Taxable-bond funds took in $3 billion over the same period, their second consecutive week of attracting new money, Lipper said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Louise Ireland)
HONG KONG, May 10 Charles Li, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx), said on Wednesday that fee hikes at the London Metal Exchange "are largely behind us".