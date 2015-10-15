NEW YORK Oct 15 Stock and corporate bond funds pulled in $5.5 billion in new money from investors in the week that ended Wednesday, according to data from Lipper on Thursday.

Investors poured $2.5 billion into U.S.-based stock mutual funds and exchange-traded funds after the category posted $8 billion in outflows the prior week.

Taxable-bond funds took in $3 billion over the same period, their second consecutive week of attracting new money, Lipper said. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Louise Ireland)