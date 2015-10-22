(Adds quote from head of research services at Lipper, table)
By Trevor Hunnicutt
NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S-based stock and bond
exchange-traded funds attracted $6.6 billion of new money in the
week ended Wednesday, according to data from Lipper, marking
another week of risk-taking by institutional investors.
"There was quite a dichotomy between retail and ETF
investors," Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper,
said. "The retail investors are still sitting on the sidelines,
despite three up weeks in the broad-based indices. So it is risk
on, but not for all."
Investors in ETFs are often thought to represent the
institutional investor, including hedge funds. Mutual funds are
thought to represent retail investors.
Institutional investors have poured money into ETFs as
chances of a Federal Reserve interest-rate increase in 2015 are
diminishing amid new signs of anemic economic activity.
Roseen pointed out that U.S.-based stock mutual funds,
predominately owned by mom-and-pop retail investors, posted
outflows of $166 million in the week ended Wednesday. That was
the fourth consecutive week of withdrawals and brought the
group's four-week moving average of weekly outflows to $2.68
billion, according to Lipper data.
"Despite reports of a jump in homebuilder confidence in
October and housing starts near 8-year highs during the latter
portion of the flows week, mixed corporate results, China's
slowing growth, the EIA's report of a big jump in crude oil
supplies, and the Fed's inaction has kept some investors on the
fence," Roseen added.
Taxable bond funds took in $4.4 billion during the same
period, according to the Lipper data released on Thursday. The
inflows marked the third consecutive week of inflows for
fixed-income funds, with higher yielding junk-bond funds taking
in $3.3 billion in new money during the week. That was the
junk-bond fund group's second largest weekly net inflow since
Lipper began tracking weekly flows, Roseen said.
"So there must be an appetite for yield and risky products,"
he said.
U.S.-based emerging markets equity funds attracted $345
million over the weekly period, the category's third straight
week of inflows, Lipper said.
Overall, U.S.-based money market funds posted $2.6 billion
in outflows over the weekly period, after four consecutive weeks
of inflows, Lipper data showed.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week,
including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets ($Bil) Count
($Bil)
All Equity 4.293 0.09 5,084.162 11,963
Funds
Domestic 2.382 0.07 3,638.004 8,564
Equities
Non-Domestic 1.912 0.13 1,446.158 3,399
Equities
All Taxable 4.370 0.19 2,316.025 6,123
Bond Funds
All Money -2.645 -0.11 2,385.731 1,224
Market Funds
All Municipal 0.241 0.07 350.318 1,506
Bond Funds
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Christian Plumb)