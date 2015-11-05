NEW YORK Nov 5 U.S.-based stock funds took in $5.7 billion in new cash during the week ended Nov. 4, according to Lipper data released on Thursday.

The inflows were led by funds focused on companies listed in the United States. Domestic-focused stock funds took in $4.3 billion during the period, their fourth straight week of inflows. Non-domestic stock funds took in $1.4 billion over the period.

U.S.-based money-market funds posted $13.8 billion in outflows during the week, marking their largest outflows since April. Taxable bond funds saw $100 million in outflows over the same period. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)