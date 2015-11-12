NEW YORK Nov 12 Investors in U.S.-based stock funds withdrew $1 billion in cash during the week that ended Nov. 11, marking the first outflows from those funds in five weeks, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

During the same period, taxable bond funds posted $3.7 billion in outflows, their biggest withdrawals since September, according to Lipper.

The fund research service said safe-haven money-market funds attracted $6.5 billion during the period, following outflows of nearly $14 billion the week before. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Ken Wills)