NEW YORK Nov 19 U.S.-based stock funds posted $2.2 billion in outflows during the week that ended Nov. 18, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the second straight week the funds have seen withdrawals.

Taxable bond funds attracted $427 million during the same period, according to Lipper.

The fund research service said money market funds posted $20 billion in outflows during the week, marking their worst result since April. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Tom Brown)