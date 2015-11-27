(New throughout, adds details on negative four-week moving averages for investment grade and junk bond mutual funds) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Nov 27 Investors in exchange-traded funds added nearly $7.7 billion to U.S.-based stock funds during the week ended Nov. 25, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed Friday, moderating a wave of withdrawals by mutual-fund investors from risky assets. Overall, U.S.-based stock mutual funds and ETFs attracted $2.9 billion in new cash during the week. The positive result for those funds came despite outflows overall for mutual funds invested in equities and other risk assets. Those investors took $4.7 billion out of stock funds and another $3.5 billion from taxable bond funds. Altogether, taxable bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds posted $2.8 billion in outflows over the period, reversing moderate inflows the week before, Lipper said. Mutual funds that invest in investment-grade bonds saw cash withdrawals of $1.8 billion in the week that ended Wednesday, posting a negative four-week moving average of $627 million. High-yield junk bond mutual funds, meanwhile, saw cash withdrawals of $505 million in the latest week ended Wednesday, driving their negative four-week moving average to $219 million. It was the high-yield fund group's third week of cash withdrawals. Low-risk money market funds took in $6.1 billion in new cash during the week after posting more than $20 billion in outflows a week earlier. Emerging-market funds saw their streak of outflows extend to four weeks, though the pace of those withdrawals slowed to $59 million as investment performance improved during the weekly period. The four-week moving average of outflows for those funds stands at negative $417 million. The period measured by Lipper does not include trading on Friday, when funds tracking China and a broader suite of emerging markets all saw their prices decline after Reuters reported the stock regulator had widened its probe on brokerages to include the country's fourth-biggest securities firm. The Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count ($Bil) ($Bil) All Equity 2.907 0.06 5,269. 11,833 Funds 758 Domestic 2.530 0.07 3,724. 8,461 Equities 200 Non-Domestic 0.376 0.02 1,545. 3,372 Equities 558 All Taxable -2.770 -0.13 2,197. 6,061 Bond Funds 913 All Money 6.117 0.26 2,339. 1,170 Market Funds 637 All Municipal 0.684 0.19 353.29 1,504 Bond Funds 2 (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Andrew Hay)