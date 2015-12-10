NEW YORK Dec 10 U.S.-based stock funds posted $8.6 billion in outflows during the week that ended Dec. 9, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds' worst outflows since October.

Taxable bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds posted $7.9 billion in outflows during the weekly period, Lipper said.

Relatively low-risk money-market funds attracted $13.5 billion over the same period, according to the fund research service. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)