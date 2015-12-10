UPDATE 2-China's crude oil imports ease from record, fuel exports fall
* Imports seen easing further on overhauls, quotas - analyst (adds analyst comment, background on quotas)
NEW YORK Dec 10 U.S.-based stock funds posted $8.6 billion in outflows during the week that ended Dec. 9, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds' worst outflows since October.
Taxable bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds posted $7.9 billion in outflows during the weekly period, Lipper said.
Relatively low-risk money-market funds attracted $13.5 billion over the same period, according to the fund research service. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)
* Imports seen easing further on overhauls, quotas - analyst (adds analyst comment, background on quotas)
NEW YORK, May 8 The energy industry scrutinizes U.S. oil stockpile data every week for evidence that OPEC supply cuts are ending a global crude glut, but growing domestic output means the world's largest oil consumer may be the last place to feel the cuts.