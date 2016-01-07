NEW YORK Jan 7 Investors withdrew $12 billion from U.S.-based stock funds in the week that ended Jan. 6, Lipper data showed on Thursday.

U.S.-based taxable-bond funds posted $2.7 billion in outflows during the first week of the year, the fund data service said.

Money-market fund investors pulled $16.7 billion from the low-risk investments during the week, according to Lipper. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese)