(Adds quotes from Lipper research analyst)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 30 Low-risk money market funds
attracted $25.1 billion in new cash in the week ended June 29
after Britain voted to leave the European Union, a process often
referred to as Brexit, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service
showed on Thursday.
Stock funds posted $6.8 billion in outflows to mark their
biggest withdrawals since early May, while taxable bond funds
posted $2.6 billion in outflows after raking in $2.5 billion the
prior week.
Commodities and precious metals funds, as well as funds that
specialize in safe-haven U.S. Treasuries, attracted their
biggest inflows since February.
Lipper research analyst Pat Keon said U.S.-domiciled mutual
funds took in $18.9 billion in net new money for the fund-flows
week ended Wednesday, but the large net inflow number is almost
entirely attributable to money market funds "as investors put
money on the sidelines to wait out the uncertainty caused by the
Brexit leave vote."
Municipal bond funds, also considered low-risk, contributed
to the overall inflows with their 39th straight week of gains,
at $649 million, Keon said. Taxable bond funds posted
withdrawals of $4.1 billion and equity funds had outflows of
$2.8 billion, Keon added.
"As would be expected, non-domestic equity funds accounted
for the lion's share of the net outflows at negative $2.5
billion among equity funds while for taxable bond funds
investors fled from below investment-grade funds in a risk-off
strategy in response to Brexit," Keon said.
For their part, U.S.-based stock mutual funds, which are
held by retail mom-and-pop investors, posted cash withdrawals of
$2.8 billion over the weekly period ended Wednesday, their 16th
straight week of outflows, Lipper data showed.
Cash might move back into equity markets as Wall Street
rolled to a third straight day of gains on Thursday. Stock
markets have erased the bulk of their losses in the wake of
Britain's shock vote a week ago to leave the European Union that
had set off the worst two-day decline for Wall Street in 10
months.
"We're reversing the 'Brexit' as it becomes evident that it
was more of a political vote and decision than an economic
decision," said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T
Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
Overall, riskier high-yield junk funds saw $1.8 billion
leave while bank loan funds suffered about $600 million in net
outflows, Keon said.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including ETFs (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % of Assets Count
($ blns) Assets ($ blns)
All Equity Funds -6.836 -0.13 5,063.920 12,101
Domestic -5.647 -0.16 3,606.202 8,600
Equities
Non-Domestic -1.190 -0.08 1,457.717 3,501
Equities
All Taxable Bond -2.550 -0.11 2,253.071 6,093
Funds
All Money Market 25.070 1.08 2,356.330 1,117
Funds
All Municipal 0.716 0.19 376.024 1,409
Bond Funds
(Editing by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)