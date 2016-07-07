NEW YORK, July 7 Investors poured the most money into U.S.-based funds invested in gold and other precious metals since February, adding $2 billion to these funds in the latest week, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Investors also pulled $1.3 billion from financial and banking sector funds during the same week, the largest outflows in about a year. The outflows came during the seven-day period through July 6, as markets digested Britain's June 23 vote to exit the European Union. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, editing by G Crosse)