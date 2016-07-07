WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
NEW YORK, July 7 Investors poured the most money into U.S.-based funds invested in gold and other precious metals since February, adding $2 billion to these funds in the latest week, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
Investors also pulled $1.3 billion from financial and banking sector funds during the same week, the largest outflows in about a year. The outflows came during the seven-day period through July 6, as markets digested Britain's June 23 vote to exit the European Union. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, editing by G Crosse)
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
BEIJING, May 14 China's Belt and Road initiative is "fantastic" but obstacles could arise from some countries who see it as a potential threat, a senior official from Venezuela said on Sunday.